Ex-con stabbed to death in early morning Phuket attack

Officers are reviewing surveillance footage and eyewitness reports

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal4 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, October 16, 2025
65 1 minute read
Ex-con stabbed to death in early morning Phuket attack | Thaiger
Pictures courtesy of The Phuket News

A man with a history of criminal offences was fatally stabbed on a major road in Phuket, prompting a police investigation into the motive and possible suspects.

Police have launched a full investigation into the fatal stabbing of a 33 year old man found injured on the side of Thepkrasattri Road in Thalang early this morning, October 16. The victim, later identified as Phongsathorn Jinowat, died shortly after being rushed to the hospital with multiple stab wounds.

Officers from Thalang Police Station were alerted to the incident by the 191 call centre at 4.50am. The stabbing occurred in the northbound lanes of Thepkrasattri Road, opposite Phuket Poly Products Co. in Thepkrasattri subdistrict.

Ex-con stabbed to death in early morning Phuket attack | News by Thaiger

Police Lieutenant Anusarn Klin-Kiew, the case’s investigating officer, arrived at the scene with fellow officers, rescue workers from the Kusoldharm Phuket Foundation, and an ambulance from Thalang Hospital.

Phongsathorn was found unconscious, suffering from three stab wounds to the right side of his ribcage. Emergency responders administered first aid on-site before transporting him to Thalang Hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

At the scene, police discovered a bicycle lying on its side, a large pool of blood, and a pair of sandals believed to belong to the victim. The immediate area was sealed off to allow for a forensic examination.

Related Articles

Phongsathorn was known to the police, having recently been released from prison. His criminal history includes four prior convictions, two for theft and two for drug possession.

Ex-con stabbed to death in early morning Phuket attack | News by Thaiger

Police are currently working to determine whether his past played a role in the attack.

“We are reviewing CCTV footage in the area and speaking with witnesses to identify the assailant.”

Pol. Lt. Anusarn confirmed the first report of the incident came from a local who called rescue workers after discovering the injured man by the roadside, reported The Phuket News.

Investigators are pursuing several leads and have yet to determine the motive behind the killing. Officers continue to collect evidence and urge anyone with relevant information to come forward as the search for the perpetrator intensifies.

Latest Thailand News
Thai woman loses 30,000 baht in foreign husband matchmaking scam | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman loses 30,000 baht in foreign husband matchmaking scam

8 seconds ago
Ex-con stabbed to death in early morning Phuket attack | Thaiger Phuket News

Ex-con stabbed to death in early morning Phuket attack

4 minutes ago
Jackpot joy: Quiet punter bags 18 million baht in Thai lottery | Thaiger Thailand News

Jackpot joy: Quiet punter bags 18 million baht in Thai lottery

43 minutes ago
2 Chinese men arrested in Bangkok for illegal hostel and drug business | Thaiger Bangkok News

2 Chinese men arrested in Bangkok for illegal hostel and drug business

54 minutes ago
Snail-paced start for Phuket&#8217;s new co-payment scheme | Thaiger Phuket News

Snail-paced start for Phuket’s new co-payment scheme

1 hour ago
Thai woman rescued after spending 3 days in parked car in Samut Songkhram | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman rescued after spending 3 days in parked car in Samut Songkhram

1 hour ago
Chak Phra festival fuels lucky number frenzy in southern Thailand (video) | Thaiger South Thailand News

Chak Phra festival fuels lucky number frenzy in southern Thailand (video)

2 hours ago
Thai housemaid and husband arrested for stealing gold and cash from blind employer | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai housemaid and husband arrested for stealing gold and cash from blind employer

2 hours ago
Box jellyfish sting scare hits tourists at Patong Beach | Thaiger Phuket News

Box jellyfish sting scare hits tourists at Patong Beach

3 hours ago
Thai man arrested for stealing speedboat from Phuket pier | Thaiger Phuket News

Thai man arrested for stealing speedboat from Phuket pier

3 hours ago
Koh Chang tourism rebounds despite border tension | Thaiger Tourism News

Koh Chang tourism rebounds despite border tension

3 hours ago
Thai man arrested for murdering neighbour allegedly over lottery dispute | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man arrested for murdering neighbour allegedly over lottery dispute

4 hours ago
Barbershop drug den busted in Bangkok police sting | Thaiger Bangkok News

Barbershop drug den busted in Bangkok police sting

4 hours ago
Thailand plans historic law to boost trans rights by March | Thaiger Politics News

Thailand plans historic law to boost trans rights by March

4 hours ago
3 transwomen attack Indian men and hotel guard in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

3 transwomen attack Indian men and hotel guard in Pattaya

4 hours ago
Phuket marks Austrian consul handover with honour and ceremony | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket marks Austrian consul handover with honour and ceremony

4 hours ago
Lottery hunters chase lucky numbers at Udon Thani Naga site | Thaiger Thailand News

Lottery hunters chase lucky numbers at Udon Thani Naga site

5 hours ago
Italian tourist lost in Pattaya with only a hotel key in hand | Thaiger Pattaya News

Italian tourist lost in Pattaya with only a hotel key in hand

6 hours ago
Police bust 5 illegal tour guides working for Israeli-Thai couple on Koh Pha Ngan | Thaiger Thailand News

Police bust 5 illegal tour guides working for Israeli-Thai couple on Koh Pha Ngan

6 hours ago
Bangkok’s giant sinkhole grows, gobbles up more sand | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok’s giant sinkhole grows, gobbles up more sand

7 hours ago
Jealous ex beats love rival to death in Phuket flat bust-up | Thaiger Phuket News

Jealous ex beats love rival to death in Phuket flat bust-up

7 hours ago
Police suspect suicide after foreign man falls to death from Bangkok hotel | Thaiger Bangkok News

Police suspect suicide after foreign man falls to death from Bangkok hotel

7 hours ago
Thailand backs US crackdown on online scam empire | Thaiger Politics News

Thailand backs US crackdown on online scam empire

7 hours ago
New rules, same fun? Everything travellers need to know about Thailand&#8217;s new drinking laws | Thaiger Travel Guides

New rules, same fun? Everything travellers need to know about Thailand’s new drinking laws

7 hours ago
Teen driver dies after causing four-vehicle collision in Kanchanaburi | Thaiger Thailand News

Teen driver dies after causing four-vehicle collision in Kanchanaburi

7 hours ago
Crime NewsPhuket NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal4 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, October 16, 2025
65 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.