Ex-con stabbed to death in early morning Phuket attack

A man with a history of criminal offences was fatally stabbed on a major road in Phuket, prompting a police investigation into the motive and possible suspects.

Police have launched a full investigation into the fatal stabbing of a 33 year old man found injured on the side of Thepkrasattri Road in Thalang early this morning, October 16. The victim, later identified as Phongsathorn Jinowat, died shortly after being rushed to the hospital with multiple stab wounds.

Officers from Thalang Police Station were alerted to the incident by the 191 call centre at 4.50am. The stabbing occurred in the northbound lanes of Thepkrasattri Road, opposite Phuket Poly Products Co. in Thepkrasattri subdistrict.

Police Lieutenant Anusarn Klin-Kiew, the case’s investigating officer, arrived at the scene with fellow officers, rescue workers from the Kusoldharm Phuket Foundation, and an ambulance from Thalang Hospital.

Phongsathorn was found unconscious, suffering from three stab wounds to the right side of his ribcage. Emergency responders administered first aid on-site before transporting him to Thalang Hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

At the scene, police discovered a bicycle lying on its side, a large pool of blood, and a pair of sandals believed to belong to the victim. The immediate area was sealed off to allow for a forensic examination.

Phongsathorn was known to the police, having recently been released from prison. His criminal history includes four prior convictions, two for theft and two for drug possession.

Police are currently working to determine whether his past played a role in the attack.

“We are reviewing CCTV footage in the area and speaking with witnesses to identify the assailant.”

Pol. Lt. Anusarn confirmed the first report of the incident came from a local who called rescue workers after discovering the injured man by the roadside, reported The Phuket News.

Investigators are pursuing several leads and have yet to determine the motive behind the killing. Officers continue to collect evidence and urge anyone with relevant information to come forward as the search for the perpetrator intensifies.