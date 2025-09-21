Thaksin Shinawatra’s health stable after prison hospital visit

September 21, 2025
The Corrections Department’s deputy director-general issued a clarification on the recent transfer of former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra to the Corrections Hospital, explaining that the move was made for a medical check-up after he reported health concerns.

Thaksin, currently detained at Klong Prem Central Prison, reported fatigue and body pain, compounded by his age and existing health conditions. After the examination on Friday, September 19, he was returned to prison without being admitted.

On Sunday, September 21, Pol. Lt. Col. Chain Kanthanapichet, deputy director-general of the Corrections Department, confirmed that Thaksin had disclosed his cervical spondylosis condition, which had been present since September 19.

As no specialist was available on that day, an appointment was scheduled for tomorrow, September 22. Despite this, his overall health remains stable. He continues to eat prison meals, though he has shown signs of anxiety.

In related news, Thaksin’s daughters recently visited him at Klong Prem, depositing 15,000 baht for expenses and offering moral support. Pheu Thai Party leader Paetongtarn Shinawatra said the visit was brief as her father appeared slightly unwell, but remained in good spirits.

When Thaksin first returned to Thailand in August 2023, he spent only 13 hours at Bangkok Remand Prison before being transferred to Police General Hospital. Officials cited high blood pressure, pulmonary fibrosis, and heart conditions as the reason for the move.

The timing prompted scepticism among activists and the public, with some questioning whether he was receiving privileges unavailable to other inmates.

The Corrections Department rejected these claims, insisting his conditions required specialist care beyond the prison hospital’s capacity. Debate over his health and incarceration continues to resurface whenever new updates emerge.

Corrections officials outlined his daily routine, which includes light exercise, reading, and meals purchased from the welfare shop, where inmates are permitted to spend up to 500 baht per day, reported by KhaoSod.

