Indian tourists robbed by transgender group at Pattaya Beach

Yee Mon Thu (Mia)12 hours agoLast Updated: Sunday, September 21, 2025
Photo courtesy of the Pattaya News

In the early hours of yesterday, September 20, a Pattaya theft incident occurred at the Beach involving an Indian tourists and a group of transgender individuals.

At 2.36am, deputy inspector of Investigations, Manasak Phonyiam, from Pattaya City Police Station, received the report and informed his superior, Police Colonel Anek Sarathongyoo, chief of Pattaya City Police Station, before proceeding to the scene with a team.

Upon arrival, police encountered Devda, a 24 year old Indian tourist, who appeared upset. Devda recounted to reporters that while he and a fellow Indian friend were walking along Pattaya Beach, a group of transgender individuals approached them.

These individuals engaged in physical contact by hugging and touching while offering companionship services. Devda declined and managed to break away.

The group initially attempted to hold him back but eventually scattered in various directions. Feeling suspicious, Devda checked his belongings, only to find his gold necklace missing.

The necklace, weighing between 25 and 30 grammes and valued at over 100,000 baht (approximately US$3,000), had been stolen. The suspects had already fled by the time he noticed the theft.

Photo courtesy of the Pattaya News

Lt. Manasak conducted a thorough interview with Devda and coordinated with the investigative team to examine nearby CCTV footage for suspect identification and apprehension. Police are actively pursuing legal measures to ensure the perpetrators are brought to justice.

In similar news, earlier this year, a French visitor lost over 50,000 baht after a transwoman offering companionship disappeared with his cash in South Pattaya.

Another case in June saw a 45 year old Indian tourist report that a sex worker vanished with 20,000 baht while he was in the shower at his Pattaya hotel.

Officials have advised tourists to remain cautious and protect their belongings while enjoying the nightlife in Pattaya. Visitors are also urged to avoid displaying valuables, keep wallets and jewellery secure, and make use of hotel safes where possible.

Awareness in crowded areas, particularly at night, can help reduce the risk of falling victim to Pattaya theft. The investigation into the incident remains ongoing, reported by the Pattaya News.

Indian tourists robbed by transgender group at Pattaya Beach

