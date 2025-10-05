Myanmar national fatally stabbed in Patong altercation

In Patong, a Myanmar national was fatally stabbed during a confrontation on October 3. Patong Police were alerted to a rental room in an alley off Soi Klong Bang Wat, Ratchapathanusorn Road, at 7.02pm.

They discovered 38 year old Zaw Min Win outside his accommodation, suffering from severe stab wounds and lying in a pool of blood.

Rescue workers from the Kuslodharm Phuket Foundation attempted CPR before transporting him to Patong Hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.

The victim, found shirtless and wearing black jeans, had sustained multiple stab wounds to his torso. A 22-centimetre knife, believed to be the weapon used in the incident, was collected at the scene as evidence.

Witnesses informed investigators that the suspect, also a Myanmar national and an acquaintance of Zaw, had been drinking with him before an argument broke out.

The quarrel quickly escalated into violence, leading to the fatal stabbing. The suspect fled the scene immediately after the attack, leaving the community in shock.

Police have since launched a manhunt and are reviewing CCTV footage from the area to trace the suspect’s movements. Authorities believe the motive was personal conflict, possibly fuelled by alcohol.

Patong Police reported that they have a description of the stabbing suspect and are actively working to apprehend him. Officers assured that a full investigation is underway to ensure justice for the victim, according to the Phuket News.