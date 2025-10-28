8 year old boy in Bangkok rescued after year of abuse by father

Neighbour alerts government officials after injured boy seeks help

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin20 minutes agoPublished: Tuesday, October 28, 2025
Photo via Channel 7

The Ministry of Social Development and Human Security (M-Society) yesterday, October 27, rescued an eight year old Thai boy in Bangkok after he had reportedly been abused by his father for more than a year.

A neighbour in Bang Sue district alerted officials after the injured boy sought help, saying he was abused. The matter was reported to the Secretary of the M-Society’s Minister, Thanakrit Jitareerat, who immediately assigned officials to provide urgent help to the young victim.

According to a report on Channel 7, the boy lived with his 38 year old father and 32 year old mother, who run an eyewear business at their home on Soi Prachachuen 24 in Bang Sue.

The boy’s father reportedly had a violent temper and frequently physically punished him, claiming it was because the boy disobeyed him. He allegedly beat the boy with a stick and deprived him of food, saying such punishments were necessary to correct his behaviour.

The father also claimed that the boy was once taken for a mental health check-up, which reportedly confirmed that the child was mentally healthy.

Thai boy abused by father
Photo via Channel 7

The boy’s mother reportedly told neighbours that she had tried to improve her son’s behaviour but to no avail, leaving all matters of discipline to her husband.

M-Society officials said the boy had been assaulted more than ten times over the past year, but had never received a medical examination or had a police report filed.

The most recent attack occurred on October 24, when the father allegedly punched the boy in the face and kicked him several times in the chest, leaving bruises on his chest, knees, ears, and neck, along with a split lip and a broken tooth.

Child abuse Thailand
Photo by Aflo via Canva

This led the child to seek help from a nearby resident, who immediately contacted officials.

Upon arriving, officials found the boy frightened. He refused to return home, saying he was scared his father might kill him, as he had also been strangled when he was last abused by his father.

Officials have placed the boy under the care of the Bangkok Shelter for Children and Families. A full medical examination is planned for today, October 28.

