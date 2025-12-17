Making a splash: Garner by IHG arrives in Southeast Asia

Garner Hotel Pattaya Central opens on the Thailand's vibrant Eastern Seaboard

Published: December 17, 2025, 2:55 PM
Making a splash: Garner by IHG arrives in Southeast Asia
Garner Hotel Pattaya Central – Lobby reception

IHG Hotels & Resorts debuts Garner by IHG in Southeast Asia, with the opening of Garner Hotel Pattaya Central. Guests can immerse themselves in the vibrancy of this coastal city in Thailand, all while experiencing the brand’s ethos of ‘easy going stays that get you on your way’.

Garner hotels are designed to offer quality, relaxed stays at an affordable price. The brand offers the all-important things that guests value most – a central location and a great night’s sleep, as well as delicious options for breakfast to start your day right.

Located in the heart of Pattaya, the vibrant resort town on Thailand’s Eastern Seaboard, this 153-room hotel is a two-hour drive from Bangkok and just steps away from Pattaya Beach, major shopping malls such as Terminal21 and Central Pattaya, and a wide range of restaurants and bars.

Guests of the new Garner Hotel Pattaya Central can expect a restful sleep with soft, cosy bedding, branded bathroom amenities, working desks, and fast & free Wi-Fi. A selection of premium corner rooms offers additional space and natural light with panoramic windows.

A signature Garner feature wall, ‘Sketches of Humanity’, showcases artful portraits of different guests and serves as the backdrop of the hotel reception. It creates a distinctive welcome moment that reflects how Garner hotels bring people together while celebrating the diversity of the brand’s guests.

24/7 Garner Shop offering snacks and beverages in the hotel lobby.
The 24/7 Garner Shop

The 24/7 Garner Shop also offers snacks and complimentary bean-to-cup coffee and tea in the lobby to ensure guests have everything they need during their stay. Additional facilities include The Gather Café, a casual dining restaurant and co-working space, and 24/7 self-service laundry. Guests can work out at the rooftop gym or cool off in the rooftop pool.

As one of IHG Hotels & Resorts’ newest brands, Garner Hotels continues its rapid expansion around the globe. Since launching in 2023, the brand has grown to over 70* open hotels and another 80 in its pipeline, with destinations across Europe, the US and Asia, including the newly opened Garner Hotel Kyoto Shijo Karasuma.

To learn more or to book a stay, you can visit their website or download the IHG One Rewards mobile app.

Press Release

