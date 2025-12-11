Tourism operators calls for clarity on new Thai immigration rules

Chattarin Siradakul Published: December 11, 2025, 3:40 PM
Tourism operators want Thai authorities to clearly publicise new immigration rules after a rise in the number of tourists being denied entry.

The concerns follow new measures introduced by the Immigration Bureau to crack down on multiple visa runs and prevent the misuse of visa-free entry. The updated rules aim to stop foreigners from entering the country while engaging in illegal activities such as cybercrime, money laundering, or unauthorised work.

Bangkok Post reported that one of the key changes limits travellers to just two 90-day visa-exempt entries. Those attempting more entries without valid reasons will now be denied entry at airports and border checkpoints.

Thienprasit Chaiyapatranun, president of the Thai Hotels Association, said some hotels recently encountered guests being refused entry under visa-free rules. He also pointed to social media posts by travellers sharing similar experiences, which could create confusion and deter potential visitors.

Thienprasit urged relevant authorities to clearly explain the new policies and properly communicate them to incoming tourists. Officials should also clarify why certain tourists were denied entry, especially in high-profile or viral cases.

He stated that not knowing why they were denied entry leaves tourists guessing whether they broke the rules or were exploited by officials. Furthermore, relying on random immigration checks or leaving decisions to officers’ discretion is not appropriate and can cause inconsistency, he added.

He suggested that instead, Thailand could look to implement a more standardised pre-screening system, as used in countries with automated immigration gates.

Thienprasit further noted that tourists are already required to submit the Thailand Digital Arrival Card online before arrival, meaning authorities already have access to pre-arrival information.

He said this opens the door to implementing a pre-approval system similar to South Korea’s Electronic Travel Authorisation, which would make travelling easier for visitors. The private sector also believes this would strengthen immigration screening and supports the move.

In related news, the Immigration Bureau has introduced a fast track for Chinese children and their family members at four international airports in Thailand, aimed at visitors travelling during the Chinese school holiday.

