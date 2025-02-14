Turkish man’s visa revoked in Phuket over Interpol notice

Phuket Immigration has withdrawn the visa of a 32 year old Turkish national due to an Interpol Red Notice. The notice was issued for alleged offences involving illegal firearms and unauthorised sharing of personal data.

The Republic of Turkey’s arrest warrant accused the Turkish national, Taskin, of possessing firearms and ammunition unlawfully and disseminating personal information without permission. This led to the cancellation of his passport and classification as a dangerous person, prompting Phuket Immigration to revoke his stay in Thailand.

The operation was led by Phuket Immigration Deputy Chief Police Lieutenant Colonel Wisarut Lad-ong, who followed directives from the Immigration Bureau. Taskin was located and apprehended around 3.30pm on Tuesday, February 11. Verification through the Immigration Bureau’s system confirmed his involvement in the Red Notice.

Issued on October 10 last year, the warrant detailed accusations of illegal firearms possession and unauthorised dissemination of personal data. Phuket Immigration officers informed Taskin of his visa cancellation and detained him.

Currently, Taskin remains in custody at Phuket Immigration in Phuket Town, as preparations for his deportation and subsequent legal actions are underway. Officials are collaborating with relevant agencies to facilitate his return to Turkey in line with international protocols, reported The Phuket News.

In similar news, a 27 year old Israeli fugitive was arrested in Pattaya after Thai immigration police discovered he was wanted for a violent assault in Tel Aviv and had overstayed his visa.

The suspect, identified only as T, was detained on February 3 after authorities found he was listed on an Interpol Red Notice. He was arrested for overstaying his visa, and his permission to remain in Thailand was revoked.

According to Police Major General Chairit Anurit, T and an accomplice lured a victim to an apartment in Tel Aviv, where they brutally attacked him, smashing a bottle over his head and stabbing him multiple times in the neck, leaving him critically injured.

