Chiang Mai resident bags 10 million baht in GSB lottery win

A Chiang Mai resident has won 10 million baht after claiming the top prize in the Government Savings Bank (GSB) special one-year lottery.

The GSB Society Facebook page announced the exciting win yesterday, October 16, congratulating the latest millionaire from the bank’s Central Chiang Mai branch. The prize came from GSB’s special one-year lottery draw.

The winning ticket was part of the special one-year savings lottery, which costs just 100 baht per unit. The life-changing first prize will be automatically deposited into the winner’s linked call deposit account the day after the draw.

While the lucky winner has not been publicly named, the GSB confirmed the windfall was claimed through their Central Chiang Mai branch.

Best of all? The winnings are completely tax-free, meaning the full 10 million baht goes straight into the winner’s account with no deductions, according to KhaoSod.

For those hoping to check their luck against the latest draw results, GSB advises visiting their official website at www.gsb.or.th or checking directly via this link: https://to.gsb.or.th/x3KqvpD.

The GSB continues to promote the savings lottery as a smart way to build savings while standing a chance to win big. Participants can join by visiting any GSB branch or through the bank’s MyMo mobile application.

