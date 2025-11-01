Phuket transforms into open-air gallery for art biennale

Phuket is finalising preparations to host Thailand’s largest international art festival, which will feature global artists and run for several months.

Officials confirmed that the Thailand Biennale Phuket 2025 is now over 90% ready, with the grand opening set for November 29 at Saphan Hin Park. The announcement came following a high-level planning meeting held at Phuket Provincial Hall on Wednesday, October 29, chaired online by Kesorn Kamnerdpetch, Director of the Office of Contemporary Art and Culture (OCAC).

Puangphaka Chaowai, Chief of the Phuket Provincial Cultural Office, led the local project team, joined by key figures from the Phuket Public Relations Office, Radio Thailand Phuket, and other agencies.

The meeting reviewed the final coordination between national and local partners, covering everything from exhibition spaces and logistics to marketing campaigns. Organisers say preparations are on schedule.

Before the big launch, OCAC will showcase the event to the prime minister and Cabinet at a special roadshow presentation at Government House on November 18. Culture Minister Sabida Thaiset is also due to inspect Phuket’s readiness on November 21.

The Thailand Biennale Phuket 2025 will run until April 2026, with more than 60 artists from Thailand and abroad contributing works. Public spaces around the island, from city streets to coastal parks, will be transformed into large-scale art installations reflecting themes of contemporary life and coastal identity.

Phuket City Municipality has thrown its full support behind the festival. On Tuesday, October 28, Mayor Supachok La-ongphet assigned Yutthana Kanchanaphak, head of the Engineering Division, to inspect Khao Rang Public Park as a venue for outdoor sculptures.

Representatives from the Phuket Art Association and participating artists met with municipal officials and Puangphaka to discuss layout plans and logistics for the installations, reported The Phuket News.

Held every two years in a different province, the Thailand Biennale is the country’s largest international art showcase. This marks the fourth edition and the first time it will be hosted in southern Thailand.

With thousands of visitors expected from across the country and beyond, officials hope the five-month festival will elevate Phuket’s reputation as a world-class cultural hub and deliver a creative boost to the local economy.