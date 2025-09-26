Chinese woman accuses Phuket taxi driver of sexual assault attempt

A Chinese woman sought help from locals on a roadside in Phuket after accusing a Thai app-based taxi driver of attempting to sexually assault her yesterday, September 25.

Residents who assisted the woman shared details of the incident on the Phuket Times Facebook page yesterday. The incident reportedly occurred at around 2am in the Patong area of Phuket.

According to reports, the Chinese tourist booked a journey to her hotel through a ride-hailing application. However, the driver allegedly failed to take her directly to the hotel and instead drove around, which made her suspicious.

The woman then asked the driver to stop and immediately got out of the car to seek help from nearby locals. Witnesses said she was shaken and frightened while asking for assistance.

The name of the application, along with the driver’s identity and car registration number, was not disclosed. It remains unclear whether the woman has taken legal action against the driver.

Traditional taxi drivers in the province used the comment section to condemn app-based drivers, claiming that multiple sexual assault cases have involved them. They argued that ride-hailing platforms operate beyond official oversight, emboldening some drivers to commit crimes.

Some social media users expressed concern about the damage to Thailand’s tourism image among Chinese visitors. They urged the relevant government agencies to take the matter seriously to address the decline in Chinese tourist arrivals.

In August, an app-based taxi driver in Phuket was arrested for raping a foreign teacher on a roadside in the Sunthon district. He also stole her mobile phone before fleeing and abandoning her at the scene.

The driver later admitted to stealing the phone but denied sexually assaulting the woman. He claimed she could not pay the fare, so he stripped her to search for money before leaving her in a dark roadside forest. Police dismissed his explanation as unconvincing.