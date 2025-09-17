Nakhon Ratchasima man wins 12 million baht with lucky lottery bet

A man from Nakhon Ratchasima struck gold in the national lottery, winning 12 million baht after spending just 200 baht on tickets: a fraction of what he usually spends.

The Government Lottery Office announced the results of yesterday’s draw, September 16, with the winning first prize number confirmed as 074646. Other results included front three-digit numbers 740 and 512, back three-digit numbers 308 and 703, and the two-digit number 58.

The lucky winner was identified as 53 year old Samruay Phangkonrak, from Phra Thong Kham district. Social media pages in the province quickly lit up with posts and photos of him holding his two winning tickets, each worth 6 million baht.

Samruay revealed that he has long been a keen lottery player, typically spending 2,000 baht on tickets for each draw. Despite his persistence, he had never previously won a significant prize. This time, he decided to scale back and bought only 200 baht worth of tickets: a decision that paid off handsomely.

“This is my first time winning, even though I’ve played regularly for years.”

Samruay said that his prize money would be used wisely, with plans to purchase land and secure his family’s future by funding education for his children and grandchildren, reported KhaoSod.

The win has become a talking point in the local community, with many residents congratulating Samruay both in person and online.

Meanwhile, in another northeastern province, a 53 year old man from Khon Kaen has also won 12 million baht in the national lottery. The winner, from Kok Song Puey village in Thung Chomphu subdistrict, Phu Wiang district, held two first-prize tickets worth 6 million baht each. The win sparked widespread celebration in his community, with neighbours flooding his home to congratulate him.

Videos later shared online showed jubilant scenes, with villagers clapping, cheering, and offering blessings to the new millionaire.

In the previous draw on September 1, a woman from Nakhon Ratchasima won 30 million baht from five tickets.