Police suspect foul play after woman found hanging at Nakhon Ratchasima home

Autopsy ordered amid mystery over devoted wife’s sudden and suspicious death

Published: November 4, 2025, 2:53 PM
Photo by Alphotographic via Canva

Police suspect foul play after a Thai woman was found dead, hanging from a bedroom window at her home in the Isaan province of Nakhon Ratchasima yesterday.

Officers from Mueang Nakhon Ratchasima Police Station were called to investigate the death of the 68 year old woman, Pawanphat, at a house in the Nong Bua Sala sub-district. Police attended the scene with rescuers from the Sawang Metta Foundation and forensic doctors.

Pawanphat’s body was discovered in the bedroom of the single-storey house. She was found standing, leaning against the window, with her neck tied to the window grille. The medical team estimated that she had been dead for at least 12 hours before being found.

Inside the house, officers met Pawanphat’s 72 year old bedridden husband and two employees whom she had hired to help care for him. The husband was unable to communicate with officers due to his medical condition.

A neighbour told police that the couple had no children together, though the husband had a child with his ex-wife. The child lived elsewhere and rarely visited.

Photo by Srisakorn via Canva

According to the neighbour, the couple previously operated a fabric shop in Kim Heng Market but had closed it due to old age and financial difficulties.

Eight years ago, the husband became bedridden, and Pawanphat devoted herself to caring for him. The neighbour described her as a kind and friendly woman who occasionally complained about health issues and fatigue.

Pawanphat’s body was transferred to Maharat Nakhon Ratchasima Hospital for a thorough autopsy to confirm the cause of death.

Photo via โรงพยาบาลมหาราชนครราชสีมา

Channel 7 reported that the scene appeared consistent with suicide, but police continue to suspect foul play. Officers have not yet confirmed whether Pawanphat took her own life, as the two employees have not yet provided their statements.

Police added that several other people were involved in the couple’s daily lives, and all will be questioned as part of the investigation.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.

Petch Petpailin
