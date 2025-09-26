Unidentified foreigner drowns at sunset off Karon Beach

Police seek clues after man found unresponsive in surf near stadium

September 26, 2025
96 1 minute read
Photo courtesy of The Phuket News

A foreign man drowned while swimming off a Phuket beach at sunset, prompting police to investigate his identity and the circumstances surrounding his death.

A foreign man, believed to be around 60 years old, was pronounced dead last night after being pulled from the water off Karon Beach. His identity and nationality remain unknown.

The incident occurred around sunset yesterday, September 25, near the sports stadium at the southern end of the beach, when the man was seen struggling in the surf. A Good Samaritan spotted him and immediately alerted the Narenthorn emergency centre.

Bystanders rushed to the man’s aid and began performing CPR before paramedics arrived and transported him to Chalong Hospital. Sadly, he was declared dead on arrival at around 7.30pm, despite ongoing resuscitation efforts.

The alert was first raised by a nurse at Chalong Hospital, who informed Karon Police that the man had been brought in under emergency circumstances.

Police Lieutenant Phirawat Yodtor, the investigator on duty at Karon Police Station, confirmed that the man was found wearing only blue shorts and had fair skin. No injuries or signs of foul play were discovered during the initial examination, reported The Phuket News.

The body has since been transferred to Vachira Phuket Hospital for a full medical examination to determine the exact cause of death.

Police are currently working to confirm the man’s identity and contact any next of kin. With no identification documents found on or near the scene, police are urging anyone who may recognise the man or have relevant information to come forward.

In similar news, the body of a Bahraini tourist who went missing while swimming at Karon Beach has been recovered after a three-day search, according to the Phuket Ruam Jai Foundation. The tourist, who had been holidaying in Phuket with his family, disappeared on the evening of September 19 after entering the water with his brothers, despite red warning flags being displayed.

