Chumphon chief faces backlash over monitor lizard cooking (video)

Netizens split over survival needs versus species protection

Photo by Ken Griffiths via Canva and ThaiRath

Locals in the southern province of Chumphon are demanding legal action against a community leader who shared a video of himself cooking and eating a monitor lizard, a protected species in Thailand.

Residents in the Pathio district of Chumphon came across a Facebook post by the male community leader and shared it with various news agencies, calling for legal action against him.

In the post, the community chief wrote, “This lovely animal that climbs a tree is my friend! Lol.”

The post included images of a monitor lizard’s tail alongside other ingredients, as well as a video of him preparing the dish. In the video, he can be heard saying, “Cooking lizard, everyone! I’m not sure whether it was a water or land one. I’m going to eat my friend (the lizard) today. This is called Khua Kling (southern Thai dry curry). This is going to be very delicious!”

A woman, believed to be his wife, was the one recording the video. She can be heard laughing at the community leader throughout the video.

Community chief illegally eats monitor lizard
Photo via SiamRath

Locals expressed outrage, pointing out that consuming a monitor lizard is illegal in Thailand. Many argued that the man, as a community leader, should be setting a positive example rather than breaking the law.

Cooking and eating monitor lizard are illegal
Photo via SiamRath and MGR Online

However, online opinion was divided. Some netizens defended the man, claiming that consuming monitor lizards should be allowed, especially given their perceived abundance and current economic hardships. Comments included:

“Some people can’t afford meat from the market and have to eat what they can find nearby during this economic crisis.”

“Eat them. They’re a threat to fish farms.”

“Hey, does every family in Thailand live well? No. Some people need to eat them.”

“Come to my home and take them. They’ve eaten all my chicken eggs.”

“He was wrong to post it online. But a lot of people eat them.”

Monitor Lizard Bangkok Thailand
A monitor lizard at the Lumpini Park in Bangkok | Photo by undefined via Canva

The Royal Forest Department told the media that the chief’s actions are illegal. The monitor lizard, or water monitor, is listed as the 40th species on Thailand’s protected animal list.

Consuming a protected species violates Section 17 of the Wildlife Preservation and Protection Act and is punishable by up to five years’ imprisonment, a fine of up to 500,000 baht, or both.

As of now, local police and relevant authorities have not summoned the community leader for questioning or initiated legal proceedings.

