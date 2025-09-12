Wild animal zone shut down after fatal lion attack at zoo

National park officials have ordered the closure of a wildlife park’s wild animal zone following a fatal incident involving lions, triggering a full safety and welfare review.

The Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP) has ordered the immediate suspension of operations in Safari World’s Safari Park area, following a deadly lion attack and a subsequent inspection that exposed alarming safety failures.

DNP Director-General Atthaphon Charoenchansa confirmed the decision, stating that an investigation revealed multiple violations of animal welfare and safety protocols.

“We aim to utilise this tragic event to raise safety standards and bring all zoos in Thailand in line with international best practices.”

The inspection, carried out yesterday, September 11, by a multi-agency team, found that five lions: Trump, Bite, Aon, Ai, and Yao attacked and killed a staff member inside the enclosure a day earlier. The lions, all around 10 years old, have since been caged and separated by gender for behavioural assessment. If no improvement is seen, they may be relocated to a shelter in Prachinburi Province.

Officials found five out of six lion and tiger cages to be in poor condition. Issues included waterlogged enclosures, rusting nets, faulty door locks, poor lighting, ventilation problems, and unsafe floors. Tiger cubs also showed signs of skin infections due to high humidity and unsanitary conditions.

Further concerns were raised about the park’s infrastructure and security:

Damaged perimeter fences must be rebuilt and reinforced

English warning signs were deemed insufficient and must include emergency contact numbers

CCTV coverage needs expansion, especially in blind spots

Staff vehicles must be upgraded with protective steel gratings and safety tools like electric batons or water cannons

A buddy system for staff was also mandated

Officials identified 23 deficiencies. Safari World has 30 days to rectify all issues before the wild animal zone can reopen, according to the DNP’s Facebook page.

The park’s permit has expired on October 10, 2024, but it can still be used as a submission for renewal has been received. The renewal is currently under review.

The DNP has also demanded a revised emergency response plan, with regular training and drills for staff.