Volunteer drowns while installing flood barricade in Nakhon Ratchasima

Photo via ฉัตรชัย ศรีวิศร/Facebook

A volunteer rescue worker drowned in Nakhon Ratchasima on Saturday while trying to install a barricade at a weir to protect locals from flash floods. Two fellow volunteers survived the incident.

The tragedy occurred on September 7 in Ban Sap Charoen, Mueang district. Police from Sikhiu Police Station were alerted in the evening that a man had been swept away by strong currents. Hook 31 Korat rescue volunteers, including a specialist underwater unit, were deployed to search for the missing man, later identified as 26 year old Theerawat.

Two survivors, 23 year old Mod and 20 year old Rick, said they and Theerawat had been placing a metal barricade at the weir to stop villagers from crossing during dangerous conditions. Heavy rain had caused a sudden surge in water levels, and as the three crossed the weir, they were all swept away.

While Mod and Rick managed to swim to safety, Theerawat disappeared beneath the current.

The underwater rescue team anchored themselves with ropes as they searched in the fast-moving water. After more than three hours, they found Theerawat’s body trapped near the base of the weir. His body was retrieved and brought ashore, where relatives, friends, fellow volunteers, and residents gathered to mourn.

Police said the body was sent to Sikhiu Hospital for an autopsy before being released to the family for religious rites, reported KhaoSod.

Separately, on August 21, a Russian man drowned in Phuket after saving his girlfriend’s life during a late-night swim. The 24 year old woman sought help at around 12.30am after her 35 year old boyfriend disappeared in the water between Banana and Nai Thon beaches, near the Andaman White Beach Resort.

The woman told hotel staff and rescuers that a strong wave struck them while they were swimming. Her boyfriend managed to push her back towards the beach, but was unable to follow and vanished beneath the water. His body was found by rescuers the following day.

