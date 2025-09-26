Hungry elephant raids Korat BBQ shop in midnight rampage

A wild elephant from Khao Yai wandered into a barbecue restaurant in Nakhon Ratchasima during the night, causing damage while searching for food.

The elephant, named Plai Biang Lek, was caught on CCTV casually wandering into a pork barbecue restaurant in Nakhon Ratchasima province during the early hours of yesterday, September 25, rummaging through the kitchen in search of a midnight snack.

The incident took place at a restaurant located at Kilometre 14 on Thanarat Road, in Ban Mai Samakkhi Village, Moo Si subdistrict, Pak Chong district, near the Khao Yai National Park boundary.

The CCTV footage shows the elephant strolling up to the restaurant, entering the front area, and then walking into the kitchen where it began searching for food. Kitchenware and beverage containers were found scattered across the floor. Damage was reported to both the fence and parts of the restaurant structure.

Reporters who visited the scene the following morning found elephant footprints throughout the kitchen area and confirmed significant damage to the property. Despite the disruption, the restaurant’s owner took the event in stride.

He said this wasn’t the first time Plai Biang Lek, a well-known wild elephant from the nearby national park, had visited his establishment.

“He comes around from time to time. It’s not something that surprises us anymore.”

The owner confirmed that the restaurant had reopened as usual. Staff were seen cleaning up the mess and reorganising damaged goods in preparation for regular business hours.

He added that he hadn’t seen the elephant in several months and only realised it was Plai Biang Lek after reviewing the CCTV footage.

He noted the elephant’s distinctive features and calm demeanour.

“He’s been here before. It’s definitely the same elephant.”

The restaurant, despite the intrusion, continues to operate, and the owner was not angry at the elephant, viewing it as a normal part of life near the forest, Amarin TV reported.

Encounters between locals and wild elephants are relatively common in the Khao Yai region, especially when animals venture out in search of food.