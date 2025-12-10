Young tiger seen near tourist spot in Nakhon Ratchasima

A young male tiger made a surprise appearance near a popular viewpoint in Nakhon Ratchasima on December 6. Its proximity to human territory is becoming concerning for wildlife officials and locals.

Tourists captured video footage of a male tiger near the Pha Rak Saladdai viewpoint and the road leading up Khao Saladdai in the Thai Samakkhi subdistrict, Wang Nam Khiao district. The sighting was reported to Thap Lan National Park and the authorities.

In response, Thap Lan National Park Chief Pravattasart Chanthep dispatched a trained team to monitor the area, working alongside military personnel from a nearby Royal Thai Air Force radar station. They aimed to ensure the safety of both the public and the tiger.

Park officials identified the tiger as a young male from the same litter as its siblings, two females named Pianporn and Chantra, who have been tagged with satellite collars for research. The male tiger itself, however, has not been collared, and some initially mistook it for Pianporn.

So far, no additional signs have confirmed whether the tiger has retreated into the deeper forest, and rangers remain on standby. Khaosod reported that a dead python was found near the sighting location and removed, as the smell may have drawn the tiger.

Officials emphasised that young tigers might not yet understand the threat posed by humans and could act aggressively if startled. While the area of the sighting is just outside the national park’s jurisdiction, the park still takes responsibility for wildlife protection.

Since news of the sighting spread online, tourists have been more and more interested in the area, hoping to catch a glimpse of the tiger. Officials are concerned that this interest could lead to unsafe encounters, so they are considering temporarily closing access to Khao Saladdai and plan to install AI cameras for better monitoring.

Experts from the Dong Phayayen-Khao Yai Wildlife Research Station explained that the tiger’s appearance near the viewpoint is consistent with the natural behaviour of young tigers that are starting to explore on their own. These tigers, usually between one and two years old, often roam wider areas to search for territory to claim.

One of the tiger’s siblings, Pianporn, who has been tracked using a satellite collar, has shown similar patterns as she sometimes wanders close to human settlements. This behaviour is part of a learning process where young tigers learn to navigate their environment as they grow into adulthood.

However, venturing near communities can increase the risk of conflict with humans, which is why close monitoring and community awareness are essential to ensuring the safety of both people and wildlife.

Officials urged the public to respect the tiger’s presence and stressed that Wang Nam Khiao remains a vital habitat for Thailand’s remaining wild tigers.

In another tiger spotting incident, a team of researchers had an unusual encounter with a wild tiger that observed them quietly during their field mission in the Huai Kha Khaeng Wildlife Sanctuary.