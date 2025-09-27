Man stabs friend to death in jealous rage at Korat party

A 49 year old man allegedly stabbed his friend to death and injured his wife during a drinking session in Nakhon Ratchasima, northeastern Thailand, reportedly driven by jealousy.

The fatal incident occurred on Thursday, September 25, in the Phimai district of Nakhon Ratchasima province, when the suspect, identified as Prasong, allegedly lost control after seeing his wife, Toei Namsai, speaking closely with his 46 year old friend Prakob during a drinking session at an outdoor seating area.

According to local police, the suspect was apprehended near his home shortly after the incident. His wife sustained serious injuries and was rushed to hospital, while Prakob was pronounced dead at the scene.

Initial investigations suggest jealousy was the driving motive, though officers are still piecing together the full sequence of events.

Prakob’s younger brother, who spoke to police and media, provided deeper insight into the background of the trio. He explained that Prakob, a construction worker, had previously worked alongside both Prasong and Toei at a job site in another province.

The brother revealed a prior incident involving 10,000 baht, which had gone missing from Prakob’s room. Although the money was never reported stolen, suspicion had fallen on Toei, who had asked to use the bathroom in his room shortly before the cash vanished.

“My brother never wanted to go to the police about it, but he did suspect her.”

He believes the deadly confrontation may have been triggered when Prakob confronted Toei about the missing money during the group’s drinking session. The discussion allegedly escalated into a heated argument, prompting Prasong to lash out violently.

Prakob’s brother dismissed speculation about a romantic motive.

“He didn’t have a problem with either of them before. I don’t believe there was any affair. He just got caught in the middle.”

He also said that Prakob had often tried to mediate arguments between the married couple in the past, hoping to ease ongoing tensions, reported KhaoSod.

Police have launched a formal investigation and are preparing to press charges as they continue interviewing witnesses and gathering forensic evidence.