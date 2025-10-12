Flooding impacts 17 provinces in Thailand, affecting 340,000 residents

Severe flooding sweep across 17 provinces, Suphan Buri hardest hit

Photo of Yee Mon Thu (Mia) Yee Mon Thu (Mia)47 minutes agoLast Updated: Sunday, October 12, 2025
130 1 minute read
Flooding impacts 17 provinces in Thailand, affecting 340,000 residents | Thaiger
Picture courtesy of Bangkok Post

Flooding persisted across 17 provinces today, on October 12, predominantly affecting the Central Plain and the North. Suphan Buri experienced rising water levels, while other areas saw levels remain steady or decrease.

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation indicated that residents in eight provinces in the central plain, Uthai Thani, Chai Nat, Sing Buri, Ang Thong, Suphan Buri, Ayutthaya, Pathum Thani, and Nakhon Pathom continued to feel the impact.

Within the Central Plain, Suphan Buri’s districts of Mueang, Bang Pla Ma, Song Phi Nong, Don Chedi, Doembang Nangbuat, U Thong, Nong Yasai, Sam Chuk, and Dan Chang experienced increasing flood levels. Elsewhere in the region, water levels either stabilized or began to recede.

In the North, five provinces were affected by flooding: Phitsanulok, Phetchabun, Sukhothai, Phichit, and Nakhon Sawan. Water levels remained constant in Phitsanulok and Nakhon Sawan, but decreased in Phetchabun, Sukhothai, and Phichit.

Flooding impacts 17 provinces in Thailand, affecting 340,000 residents | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of Bangkok Post

In the Northeast, conditions in Ubon Ratchathani and Udon Thani were unchanged, while Chaiyaphum saw a decrease in water levels.

In the East, Chachoengsao’s Bang Nam Prieo district experienced receding water levels.

In related news, flooding in Ayutthaya last week claimed four lives and left over 42,000 households submerged across 11 districts, highlighting the worsening situation in Thailand’s Central Plain.

Related Articles

Rising water levels from the Chao Phraya and Pa Sak rivers inundated low-lying communities, forcing the residents to travel by boat as strong currents swept through villages.

Authorities also issued alerts in neighbouring provinces, including Ang Thong and Pathum Thani, as northern runoff continues to flow downstream. Meanwhile, Bangkok officials have reinforced floodwalls and drainage systems to prevent a repeat of the 2011 flood crisis, warning residents in riverside areas to remain vigilant.

Approximately 340,000 people across the 17 provinces were affected by the flooding, with 11 fatalities reported according to the department, according to Bangkok Post.

Latest Thailand News
Girl, 10, tragically dies from electric shock in Buriram | Thaiger Thailand News

Girl, 10, tragically dies from electric shock in Buriram

17 seconds ago
Flooding impacts 17 provinces in Thailand, affecting 340,000 residents | Thaiger Thailand News

Flooding impacts 17 provinces in Thailand, affecting 340,000 residents

47 minutes ago
Phuket police hunt foreigners after Patong Beach fireworks incident | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket police hunt foreigners after Patong Beach fireworks incident

2 hours ago
American man, 70, dies in fall from Chon Buri condo | Thaiger Thailand News

American man, 70, dies in fall from Chon Buri condo

2 hours ago
Israeli nationals arrested in Koh Samui for counterfeit currency scam | Thaiger Thailand News

Israeli nationals arrested in Koh Samui for counterfeit currency scam

3 hours ago
Newborn abandoned in Pattaya dormitory, police investigate | Thaiger Pattaya News

Newborn abandoned in Pattaya dormitory, police investigate

3 hours ago
Father faces charges for attacking dog after it bit child in Nonthaburi | Thaiger Thailand News

Father faces charges for attacking dog after it bit child in Nonthaburi

4 hours ago
Thai army finds anti-tank mine in Sa Kaeo border area | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai army finds anti-tank mine in Sa Kaeo border area

4 hours ago
New RTAF chief to train female pilots and boost drones | Thaiger Aviation News

New RTAF chief to train female pilots and boost drones

23 hours ago
New bus link connects Thailand to Vientiane in just 4 hours | Thaiger Transport News

New bus link connects Thailand to Vientiane in just 4 hours

24 hours ago
Thaksin may teach English in prison instead of hard labour | Thaiger Politics News

Thaksin may teach English in prison instead of hard labour

24 hours ago
Israeli tourist boom sparks tension on Koh Pha Ngan | Thaiger South Thailand News

Israeli tourist boom sparks tension on Koh Pha Ngan

1 day ago
Bangkok shopper says staff ignored her after fall broke bone (video) | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok shopper says staff ignored her after fall broke bone (video)

1 day ago
Thai Airways revamp board with zero-tolerance corruption vow | Thaiger Business News

Thai Airways revamp board with zero-tolerance corruption vow

1 day ago
Wrong-way rider killed in fatal Phuket motorbike crash | Thaiger Phuket News

Wrong-way rider killed in fatal Phuket motorbike crash

1 day ago
Thai minister claims 40 million baht bribe tied to scam crackdown | Thaiger Politics News

Thai minister claims 40 million baht bribe tied to scam crackdown

1 day ago
Fire erupts in Bangkok hotel room, guests evacuated safely (video) | Thaiger Bangkok News

Fire erupts in Bangkok hotel room, guests evacuated safely (video)

1 day ago
Pattaya eyes extreme sports fame to woo global thrill-seekers | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya eyes extreme sports fame to woo global thrill-seekers

1 day ago
Foreigner escapes blazing car inferno on Phuket roadside | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreigner escapes blazing car inferno on Phuket roadside

1 day ago
Raids expose illegal migrant schools in Samut Sakhon | Thaiger Thailand News

Raids expose illegal migrant schools in Samut Sakhon

1 day ago
Delivery truck flips on wet Sri Racha road, driver injured | Thaiger Pattaya News

Delivery truck flips on wet Sri Racha road, driver injured

1 day ago
Thunderstorms loom as monsoon lashes central Thailand | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thunderstorms loom as monsoon lashes central Thailand

1 day ago
Baby turtles make a break for it on Koh Thalu Beach | Thaiger Environment News

Baby turtles make a break for it on Koh Thalu Beach

2 days ago
Drunk driver kills boy, 13, in wrong-way crash in Sattahip | Thaiger Pattaya News

Drunk driver kills boy, 13, in wrong-way crash in Sattahip

2 days ago
Bangkok beauty shop sacks worker who kicked cat on video | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok beauty shop sacks worker who kicked cat on video

2 days ago
Thailand News
Tags
Photo of Yee Mon Thu (Mia) Yee Mon Thu (Mia)47 minutes agoLast Updated: Sunday, October 12, 2025
130 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Yee Mon Thu (Mia)

Yee Mon Thu (Mia)

Yee Mon Thu (Mia) is an SEO content writer at The Thaiger, where she writes engaging articles on business, lifestyle, and travel and she combines her global perspective with a passion for storytelling. Beyond writing, she thrives in project management, branding, and digital media. Mia believes in the power of words to connect and inspire, aiming to create content that resonates with readers worldwide.