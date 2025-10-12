Flooding impacts 17 provinces in Thailand, affecting 340,000 residents

Flooding persisted across 17 provinces today, on October 12, predominantly affecting the Central Plain and the North. Suphan Buri experienced rising water levels, while other areas saw levels remain steady or decrease.

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation indicated that residents in eight provinces in the central plain, Uthai Thani, Chai Nat, Sing Buri, Ang Thong, Suphan Buri, Ayutthaya, Pathum Thani, and Nakhon Pathom continued to feel the impact.

Within the Central Plain, Suphan Buri’s districts of Mueang, Bang Pla Ma, Song Phi Nong, Don Chedi, Doembang Nangbuat, U Thong, Nong Yasai, Sam Chuk, and Dan Chang experienced increasing flood levels. Elsewhere in the region, water levels either stabilized or began to recede.

In the North, five provinces were affected by flooding: Phitsanulok, Phetchabun, Sukhothai, Phichit, and Nakhon Sawan. Water levels remained constant in Phitsanulok and Nakhon Sawan, but decreased in Phetchabun, Sukhothai, and Phichit.

In the Northeast, conditions in Ubon Ratchathani and Udon Thani were unchanged, while Chaiyaphum saw a decrease in water levels.

In the East, Chachoengsao’s Bang Nam Prieo district experienced receding water levels.

In related news, flooding in Ayutthaya last week claimed four lives and left over 42,000 households submerged across 11 districts, highlighting the worsening situation in Thailand’s Central Plain.

Rising water levels from the Chao Phraya and Pa Sak rivers inundated low-lying communities, forcing the residents to travel by boat as strong currents swept through villages.

Authorities also issued alerts in neighbouring provinces, including Ang Thong and Pathum Thani, as northern runoff continues to flow downstream. Meanwhile, Bangkok officials have reinforced floodwalls and drainage systems to prevent a repeat of the 2011 flood crisis, warning residents in riverside areas to remain vigilant.

Approximately 340,000 people across the 17 provinces were affected by the flooding, with 11 fatalities reported according to the department, according to Bangkok Post.