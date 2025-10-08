Bangkok ensures readiness against rising water levels, avoiding 2011 flood repeat

Ryan Turner

Wednesday, October 8, 2025
Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt | Photo via BMA

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration has announced its readiness to manage increasing water levels in the city, ensuring that the floods of 2011 will not be repeated.

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt has reassured residents that the city is well-equipped to tackle challenges posed by northern runoff, high tides, and heavy rainfall, noting that current water levels are considerably lower compared to those during the 2011 floods.

While inspecting the Chao Phraya River with the media, Chadchart evaluated flood prevention strategies, including sandbag barriers, leak repairs, and strengthening embankments.

He stated that Bangkok is in close collaboration with the Royal Irrigation Department, the National Water Command Centre, and the Office of National Water Resources.

As of October 6, major dams in the Chao Phraya Basin, including Bhumibol (89% capacity), Sirikit (96%), Kwae Noi (100%), and Pa Sak (73%), have a combined capacity to store 2.04 billion cubic metres of water.

Governor Chadchart along the Chao Phraya River | Photo via BMA

Flow rates at key stations remain below critical levels, with C.298 in Pathum Thani recording 2,421 cubic metres per second, significantly lower than the 3,930 cubic metres per second recorded in 2011.

High tides expected from October 9 to 12 may elevate river levels, particularly in low-lying areas, but are not anticipated to surpass permanent flood defences.

Rainfall from October 6 to 14 will be affected by weakening low pressure from Tropical Storm Matmo and a shifting monsoon trough, resulting in scattered heavy rain in Bangkok and nearby areas.

Bangkok has adopted crucial strategies to address northern runoff and tidal surges, including regular inspections of flood barriers and deploying emergency response teams to monitor the situation.

Bangkok Post reported that additional measures involve lowering canal levels, preparing drainage systems, and mobilising equipment and personnel.

The city has strengthened 80 kilometres of permanent flood barriers and addressed 22 of 32 vulnerable “gap zones.” Sandbagging has been completed at 75 locations using 198,700 bags and 1,656 cubic metres of sand. Mobile pumps and 24-hour monitoring teams are also operational.

For 320 households in 11 communities situated outside flood barriers, district offices have provided sandbags, temporary walkways, and emergency support.

Photo via BMA

Bangkok ensures readiness against rising water levels, avoiding 2011 flood repeat

