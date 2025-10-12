Girl, 10, tragically dies from electric shock in Buriram

A tragic incident occurred in Buriram’s Nong Teng subdistrict, Krasang district, when a ten year old girl passed away from an electric shock yesterday, on October 11.

The girl’s grandmother, Kaewnapa, 48, a local resident, was grieving as the child was found holding a hairdryer tightly in her right hand.

Kaewnapa usually works in Bangkok selling goods and had promised her granddaughter that she would bring her to stay in Bangkok during the school holidays. She had just returned to Buriram one day before the incident.

Recounting the moment, she shared that she was sitting in front of the house while the girl’s parents were at work in Krasang district. Her grandson ran to inform her that the girl was playing with an electrical socket.

Concerned, she went to check and discovered the girl lying on her back with her mouth open, clutching a plugged-in hairdryer. Kaewnapa quickly unplugged the device but found that her granddaughter was no longer breathing.

Emergency services were called via 1669, but unfortunately, they could not save her. Initial investigations revealed burn marks on the girl’s right hand, suggesting an electric shock.

Kaewnapa further explained that the girl’s mother had purchased the hairdryer online two to three years ago but had never used it, storing it in a cupboard. It remains unclear how the girl accessed the device.

It is believed she might have wanted to dry her hair after showering, retrieved the hairdryer from the cupboard, and plugged it in, leading to the tragic incident.

In similar news, a 15 year old girl in Surin province tragically lost her life after being electrocuted by a phone charger while using her device in bed earlier this year. The incident prompted widespread concern and renewed public warnings about electrical safety in Thai households.

The cause of the ten year old’s passing is suspected to be a non-standard hairdryer. Residents of the Tago community in Nong Teng subdistrict have been visiting to express their condolences to the family, reported by KhaoSod.