Opposition leader slams flood response committee as headline-making move

Opposition leader and People’s Party MP Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut has criticised the government’s decision to establish a flood response review committee, calling the move unnecessary and performative.

In an open letter addressed to Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and released on December 4, Natthaphong questioned the rationale behind forming yet another committee, arguing that Thailand has already endured numerous disasters and accumulated enough experience to act decisively.

The opposition MP said both central and local authorities, as well as political parties, have repeatedly failed to apply past lessons. He insisted that if the government wanted results, it could simply convene internal meetings and issue Cabinet-level directives.

“I am not sure what the real purpose of this committee is. Is it to produce headlines suggesting the government has taken action to solve systemic issues? Or is it to achieve real results?”

He argued that the country’s problems are well known, pointing to flaws in the forecasting and alert systems. These systems, he said, are hampered by unclear lines of responsibility and delays caused by bureaucracy.

Natthaphong also criticised the uneven execution of emergency drills, citing a contrast between efficient evacuations along the Thai–Cambodian border and a disorganised response in Hat Yai district, which was hit by recent flooding.

The opposition leader further questioned the military’s prominent role in disaster response. He said civilian agencies such as the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation are better suited to take charge.

He also pushed for a nationwide, integrated data-sharing platform to enhance disaster coordination, saying such a system could be developed without forming a new committee, reports Bangkok Post.