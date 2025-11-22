Songkhla underwater as floods swamp 18,000 homes

Severe flooding triggered by days of heavy rain has led to seven districts in Songkhla being declared disaster zones, affecting thousands of residents across the province.

Torrential rains have left parts of Songkhla under water, with the province declaring an emergency disaster zone in seven districts as nearly 18,000 households struggle with rising floodwaters.

Triggered by a monsoon trough and strong northeast monsoon winds, continuous heavy rainfall has battered the southern province since November 19, inundating roads, homes, and public infrastructure.

As of yesterday, November 21, the districts of Rattaphum, Mueang Songkhla, Khlong Hoi Khong, Ranot, Krasae Sin, Sathing Phra, and Hat Yai were declared disaster zones. Officials reported that flooding has affected 159 villages in 28 subdistricts, impacting 17,886 households or around 44,958 residents.

Fortunately, no injuries or fatalities have been reported so far. However, one home has been destroyed, and three others partially damaged. A local subdistrict health promotion hospital was affected, and six roads are currently submerged. Flash floods and strong winds have also been reported since Thursday, November 20.

Songkhla governor Ratthasart Chidchoo has ordered all 16 district chiefs to coordinate with local highway offices and disaster response units. Measures include the urgent installation of warning signs, traffic cones, and the deployment of additional water pumps from administrative, irrigation, and disaster mitigation agencies to accelerate drainage and reopen key roads.

“If water levels remain high, drivers should be directed to use alternative routes to avoid danger.”

Rain continues to fall in some areas, keeping river and canal water levels dangerously high. The monsoon trough is forecast to shift toward the Andaman Sea on November 24, though officials warn that the situation remains critical and are monitoring it around the clock.

Residents in flood-prone zones have been advised to remain alert and follow updates from official channels. Several schools in Songkhla have suspended on-site learning and moved classes online for student safety, reported Bangkok Post.

In nearby Pattani province, floodwaters reached Sai Buri Hospital yesterday, prompting urgent preparations to relocate dialysis patients. Those scheduled for treatment have been advised to go to Pattani Hospital instead. Patients unable to travel should contact the dialysis unit for immediate assistance.

Officials are continuing relief efforts and urge residents across affected areas to stay informed and prioritise safety as weather conditions evolve.