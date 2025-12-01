Government confirms 65 deaths in Songkhla floods amid conflicting reports

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: December 1, 2025, 10:42 AM
253 1 minute read
Government confirms 65 deaths in Songkhla floods amid conflicting reports | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ หาดใหญ่โฟกัส

The Ministry of Public Health announced yesterday, November 30, that 170 people died in the severe flooding across southern Thailand, including 65 deaths in Songkhla province. The figure conflicts with reports from police and rescuers, who claimed that more than 100 bodies were found in Hat Yai district alone.

According to the ministry, 170 deaths and 102 injuries were recorded across eight southern provinces affected by the floods. The fatalities include 10 in Nakhon Si Thammarat, four in Phatthalung, 131 in Songkhla, two in Trang, five in Satun, nine in Pattani, five in Yala and four in Narathiwat.

Deputy Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Public Health, Sakda Alapach, offered further clarification on the Songkhla figures. He explained that only 65 out of the 131 reported deaths were confirmed to be caused by the flooding.

Eleven people died from medical conditions, while the causes of the remaining deaths are still under investigation by forensic teams.

Thai PBS reported that journalists questioned Sakda again regarding the discrepancies. He reaffirmed that 65 deaths in Songkhla were linked to the floods so far.

Floods southern Thailand
Photo via Facebook/ หาดใหญ่โฟกัส

The ministry’s figure contradicts updates from several rescue teams and the Royal Thai Police (RTP). The official RTP Facebook page earlier reported that over 100 bodies were discovered in Hat Yai after floodwaters receded.

Former deputy police chief Surachate “Big Joke” Hakparn also weighed in, claiming the death toll across the South could be as high as 1,000. He urged the government to stop “concealing the truth” and release accurate information to the public.

Related Articles

The Ministry of Public Health reaffirmed yesterday that its report is accurate and insisted that the government has not hidden any information from the public.

Floods in South
Photo via Facebook/ หาดใหญ่โฟกัส

Separately, the Ministry of Tourism and Sports revealed that a total of 1,812 foreign nationals were rescued during six days of operations. Officials confirmed that no foreigners remain stranded.

On Friday, November 28, officials evacuated the latest group of foreign nationals, including four Chinese, two Africans, one Malaysian, one Australian, one Scottish and one Singaporean.

Hat Yai after floods
Photo via Facebook/ หาดใหญ่โฟกัส

Latest Thailand News
Thai mother and 2 children die embracing in Samut Sakhon building fire | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai mother and 2 children die embracing in Samut Sakhon building fire

26 minutes ago
Queen Suthida runs half marathon with Eliud Kipchoge in Bangkok | Thaiger Bangkok News

Queen Suthida runs half marathon with Eliud Kipchoge in Bangkok

1 hour ago
Siam Paragon marks 20th anniversary with &#8216;A Journey of Extraordinary Dreams&#8217; | Thaiger Events

Siam Paragon marks 20th anniversary with ‘A Journey of Extraordinary Dreams’

3 hours ago
6 Hat Yai men arrested for stealing beer from container train amid flood chaos | Thaiger Thailand News

6 Hat Yai men arrested for stealing beer from container train amid flood chaos

3 hours ago
Government confirms 65 deaths in Songkhla floods amid conflicting reports | Thaiger Thailand News

Government confirms 65 deaths in Songkhla floods amid conflicting reports

4 hours ago
Taking on Thailand: How Bartels is redefining neighbourhood places through food and community | Thaiger Property News

Taking on Thailand: How Bartels is redefining neighbourhood places through food and community

5 hours ago
Frenchman arrested for stealing from luxury villa on Koh Samui | Thaiger Thailand News

Frenchman arrested for stealing from luxury villa on Koh Samui

5 hours ago
Crackdown on illegal alcohol sales at Pattaya Fireworks Festival | Thaiger Pattaya News

Crackdown on illegal alcohol sales at Pattaya Fireworks Festival

22 hours ago
Woman found dead in Khlong Yai River at Thai-Cambodia border | Thaiger Thailand News

Woman found dead in Khlong Yai River at Thai-Cambodia border

23 hours ago
NBTC waives phone and internet charges amid Hat Yai floods | Thaiger Thailand News

NBTC waives phone and internet charges amid Hat Yai floods

24 hours ago
Thailand climbs to 17th in climate risk index amid extreme weather | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand climbs to 17th in climate risk index amid extreme weather

24 hours ago
Community mourns sudden death of journalist Nattawut Ponglanka | Thaiger Thailand News

Community mourns sudden death of journalist Nattawut Ponglanka

24 hours ago
British tourist drowns at Phuket&#8217;s Freedom Beach | Thaiger Phuket News

British tourist drowns at Phuket’s Freedom Beach

1 day ago
Thai police arrest six over scam falsely claiming Trump’s backing | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai police arrest six over scam falsely claiming Trump’s backing

1 day ago
Suspect arrested with over 200,000 meth pills in Thailand | Thaiger Thailand News

Suspect arrested with over 200,000 meth pills in Thailand

1 day ago
Elderly woman fatally trampled by cow in Buriram province | Thaiger Thailand News

Elderly woman fatally trampled by cow in Buriram province

1 day ago
Thai King donates 100 million baht for flood relief efforts | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai King donates 100 million baht for flood relief efforts

1 day ago
Hat Yai mayor apologises over flood response, outlines recovery plans | Thaiger Thailand News

Hat Yai mayor apologises over flood response, outlines recovery plans

2 days ago
Four dismissed in Bangkok prison scandal as probe widens | Thaiger Thailand News

Four dismissed in Bangkok prison scandal as probe widens

2 days ago
Police arrest three teens over stabbing of man in Udon Thani | Thaiger Thailand News

Police arrest three teens over stabbing of man in Udon Thani

2 days ago
Doi Inthanon frost dips to -4.9°C, temps continue to fall | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Doi Inthanon frost dips to -4.9°C, temps continue to fall

2 days ago
Monitor lizard leads to discovery of infant’s body in Samut Prakan | Thaiger Thailand News

Monitor lizard leads to discovery of infant’s body in Samut Prakan

2 days ago
Hatyai toy shop looted during floods, owner loses 3m baht in collectibles | Thaiger Thailand News

Hatyai toy shop looted during floods, owner loses 3m baht in collectibles

2 days ago
Corrections Department defends Thaksin family photo in prison visit | Thaiger Thailand News

Corrections Department defends Thaksin family photo in prison visit

2 days ago
Southern Thailand floods leave 145 dead, rescue and recovery efforts continue | Thaiger Thailand News

Southern Thailand floods leave 145 dead, rescue and recovery efforts continue

2 days ago
South Thailand NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: December 1, 2025, 10:42 AM
253 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.