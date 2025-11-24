9 year old Thai girl killed in Satun landslide amid southern floods

A nine year old girl lost her life after a landslide struck her home in Satun province on Saturday, November 22, following several days of continuous heavy rain.

The landslide occurred in the San Daeng community in Kuan Kalong district at around 12.40pm. Homes in the area were covered in mud and left severely damaged, including the house where the young girl and her 28 year old brother were residing.

Both siblings were buried under the mud. Rescue workers spent more than 30 minutes searching through debris before recovering the girl’s body. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Her older brother survived but suffered injuries.

Satun Provincial Governor Kanit Kongchuay ordered an immediate evacuation of around 30 families living in the risk zone to prevent further casualties as the terrain in the area remains unstable.

Channel 7 also reported widespread flooding across seven districts in the province, with La Ngu and Kuan Don experiencing particularly substantial damage.

The Meteorological Department today issued a warning for more rainfall across the south over the next 24 hours. The provinces expected to be most affected include Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, Narathiwat, Krabi, Trang and Satun.

In Nakhon Si Thammarat, a house collapsed during flooding yesterday, November 23, injuring the 61 year old homeowner. She was trapped beneath her home before getting rescued by her husband and neighbours, who rushed her to the hospital.

Songkhla’s Hat Yai district has reported the worst flooding in 25 years. Every district in the province has been affected, with more than 560,000 families impacted. According to Sanook, the disaster has caused an estimated 500 million baht in economic losses.

Numerous families were left stranded, some without food or drinking water. Others appealed for urgent help for children, elderly relatives and bedridden patients who were unable to move to safety.

Yesterday, rescue teams rushed to save a 62 year old woman who was stranded in deep floodwater for more than six hours. She was found clinging to a tree branch before emergency workers managed to pull her to safety.