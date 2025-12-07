PM Anutin sets 14-day recovery deadline for Hat Yai flood aftermath

Published: December 7, 2025, 10:17 AM
Picture courtesy of Bangkok Post

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has established a 14-day timeframe to complete clean-up and rehabilitation in Hat Yai following recent floods, aiming to return the city to normalcy.

During a visit to Hat Yai in Songkhla province on Saturday, Anutin, also serving as interior minister, expressed appreciation to the rescuers who have been active since the onset of the disaster. He noted that the swift progress highlighted “remarkable unity” and strong national solidarity.

Earlier, Anutin chaired a meeting of the National Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Command at the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office Region 12. He evaluated the situation, demanded stricter restoration efforts, and stressed the need for inter-agency collaboration.

Following the meeting, Anutin led over 1,000 officials and volunteers to Kim Yong Market to assess the clean-up progress. He pointed out that a crucial task is the removal of the substantial amounts of debris and household waste left by the receding floodwaters.

He mentioned that electricity and tap water have nearly been fully restored.

The government prioritises accelerating the cleaning of homes, markets, and public areas to ensure Hat Yai’s return to normal within the set timeframe.

Picture courtesy of Bangkok Post

Acknowledging the stress and fatigue experienced by residents, Anutin encouraged patience and instructed officials to manage disputes with calm and professionalism.

Regarding financial aid for those affected by the floods, he indicated that most compensation payments have been issued, with remaining cases awaiting final approval. Agencies have been directed to expedite the process, with all payments expected to be completed next week.

Additional support for all affected provinces, not just Songkhla, will be presented at Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting. This includes aid for businesses, expedited insurance claim processing, and potential tax relief.

An aerial view of Hat Yai in Songkhla province from the Kho Hong mountain viewpoint on Friday night shows most of the city’s electricity has been restored following the recent floods, reported by Bangkok Post.

