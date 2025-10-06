Four drown as flooding worsens in Ayutthaya, over 42,000 households affected

Widespread flooding in Ayutthaya province has resulted in four reported drowning deaths on October 5, according to local authorities. The floods, which have affected 11 districts and over 42,000 households, continue to impact daily life as water levels remain high in several areas.

One of the victims was a four year old girl who fell into the Pa Sak River from a cargo boat moored near a dock in Nakhon Luang district on October 3. Her body was recovered the following day near the confluence of the Chao Phraya and Pa Sak rivers, close to Wat Phanan Choeng Worawihan in Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya district.

Police from Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya Police Station responded to the report and coordinated with rescue teams and hospital staff. The child, wearing cartoon-print sleepwear, was found near a water hyacinth patch in a whirlpool area. She had been missing for approximately 24 hours.

The girl’s mother told police that the vessel had been docked to wait for cargo and was empty at the time, causing it to float higher above the water level. She believed the child may have tripped on a rope and fallen into the river. Search efforts began shortly after the incident was reported.

In a separate case, a 14 year old boy from Chaiyo district in Ang Thong province drowned near a dam on October 3. His body was later recovered at the junction of the Chao Phraya and Pa Sak rivers in Ayutthaya.

Two more victims, both 16 year old boys, drowned in Sena district, Ayutthaya. The incident occurred near a road that had been submerged by water flowing from the Noi River, with depths estimated between four to five metres and strong currents.

Flood dangers remain

According to local witnesses, a group of five teenagers had entered the flooded area to swim. Three were rescued by a nearby passing boat, while two were reported missing. Divers from the Ayutthaya Ruamjai Association conducted a search and located both bodies after more than three hours, reported KhaoSod.

Later the same day, police in Sena district received a report of an 87 year old man found deceased under his house in Moo 1, Ban Pho subdistrict. The residence was flooded with water levels reaching approximately one metre.

Family members said the man had been at home alone while others were out. Police believe he may have lost consciousness and fallen into the water.

Authorities confirmed that flood conditions remain severe in Ayutthaya. In many affected areas, residents are using boats to travel through submerged roads and communities. Officials continue to monitor the situation and advise caution in flooded zones.