Phuket police hunt foreigners after Patong Beach fireworks incident

Photo of Yee Mon Thu (Mia) Yee Mon Thu (Mia)1 hour agoLast Updated: Sunday, October 12, 2025
Picture courtesy of the Phuket News

Police in Phuket are actively searching for two foreigners suspected of igniting fireworks that exploded hazardously on Patong Beach yesterday, on October 11, causing minor injuries to a beachgoer and damage to property.

The incident, which took place around 12.15am, was reported to the Phuket Provincial Police Commander by Patong Police. Initially, Patong lifeguards detained two Omani nationals, Al-Amri Basim Badar and Al-Breiki Hamood, suspecting them of launching the fireworks.

However, Lieutenant Wisanu Chumee, Deputy Investigating Officer at Patong Police Station, noted that two witnesses who initially claimed to have seen the Omani men lighting the fireworks later retracted their statements in writing.

The two Omani nationals informed investigators that they were merely walking along Patong Beach Road when they heard fireworks and approached out of curiosity, only to be apprehended by lifeguards.

They presented video evidence to the police to corroborate their account, which was consistent with the footage reviewed by investigators.

Picture courtesy of the Phuket News

Further examination of CCTV footage from the vicinity revealed two other individuals, a man dressed in white and a woman in black, both appearing to be foreigners, as the ones responsible for setting off the fireworks.

The descriptions of these individuals did not match the detained Omani men, leading to their release.

The injured beachgoer, Alsuhibany Abdulkarim Saleh M, reported only minor injuries and chose not to pursue charges, expressing a desire to rest instead.

Patong Police have assured that updates on the investigation have been communicated to the Phuket Provincial Police Commander and that efforts to locate the actual suspects, as seen in the video footage, are ongoing, according to the Phuket News.

