Pathum Thani residents warned of rising Chao Phraya River levels

River levels approach 2021 peak as dam discharge hits 2,800 cubic metres per second

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: November 10, 2025, 11:34 AM
244 2 minutes read
Pathum Thani residents warned of rising Chao Phraya River levels | Thaiger
Photo via KhaoSod

Residents in Pathum Thani were on alert this week following an official warning about rising water levels in the Chao Phraya River, with authorities reporting the river is now just 20 centimetres below its 2021 flood peak.

On November 9, the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) issued an SMS alert stating that the Chao Phraya Dam was discharging water at 2,800 cubic metres per second. Combined with high tidal levels expected until November 14, this has increased the risk of flooding along low-lying riverside areas.

The alert covered districts in Pathum Thani and Nonthaburi, including Mueang, Sam Khok, Pak Kret, and surrounding areas. Authorities advised residents near the Chao Phraya River and nearby canals to prepare for rising water, avoid flood-prone underpasses, and report any irregularities in flood barriers to local officials.

Following the alert, residents in Pathum Thani gathered to inspect the river’s condition near Theppathum Chaloem Phra Kiat riverside park in Bang Prok subdistrict. Water levels were seen nearing the top of the walkway. Another 20 centimetres would match levels recorded during severe flooding in 2021.

Pathum Thani Provincial Administration Organisation (PAO) President Pol. Lt. Gen. Kamronwit Thoopkrachang, together with Vice President Nopporn Khawkham and Rangsit City Mayor Pol. Capt. Dr. Trilup Thoopkrachang, conducted riverside inspections.

Water levels in the Chao Phraya River approach the peak recorded during the 2021 floods.
Photo via KhaoSod

KhaoSod reported that the rise in water levels is also attributed to the recent increase in dam discharge to 2,800 cubic metres per second. Pathum Thani Municipality have deployed water pumps to prevent overflow through drainage systems and is reinforcing flood barriers and deploying sandbags to protect nearby structures.

Pol. Lt. Gen. Kamronwit urged irrigation authorities to communicate honestly and consistently, noting discrepancies in reported discharge rates. He said the PAO was initially informed of 2,700 cubic metres per second, which later rose to 2,750 and then 2,800, complicating timely warnings.

Related Articles

He added that equipment failure in Bang Luang subdistrict had caused floodwater to enter farmlands and that reinforcements were being brought from Chachoengsao to manage the situation.

Kamronwit confirmed ongoing coordination with Nonthaburi and Ayutthaya officials, where flood conditions are reportedly more severe. He emphasised the importance of accurate public communication to ensure residents can properly prepare.

Rangsit Mayor Trilup added that water levels in Khlong Rangsit Prayoonsak are currently at 12,000 cubic metres, within safe limits. However, contingency plans are in place for possible water diversion from surrounding canals, including those in Khlong Luang, Thanyaburi, Lam Luk Ka, and Bangkok.

Latest Thailand News
Cambodian senator and daughter hit with asset seizure in scam connection | Thaiger Bangkok News

Cambodian senator and daughter hit with asset seizure in scam connection

2 hours ago
Pathum Thani residents warned of rising Chao Phraya River levels | Thaiger Thailand News

Pathum Thani residents warned of rising Chao Phraya River levels

2 hours ago
Phuket police urged to act after Polish man’s repeated stabbing threats at hotels | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket police urged to act after Polish man’s repeated stabbing threats at hotels

3 hours ago
Chinese man arrested for fatally stabbing friend in Bangkok condo | Thaiger Bangkok News

Chinese man arrested for fatally stabbing friend in Bangkok condo

3 hours ago
Frenchman arrested for series of thefts at Bangkok airport | Thaiger Thailand News

Frenchman arrested for series of thefts at Bangkok airport

4 hours ago
Thailand’s new alcohol law fines customers for drinking after hours | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand’s new alcohol law fines customers for drinking after hours

4 hours ago
November 10 weather: Thunderstorms expected in 31 Thai provinces today | Thaiger Thailand News

November 10 weather: Thunderstorms expected in 31 Thai provinces today

4 hours ago
Thai police arrest loan shark gang member after assault on disabled woman | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai police arrest loan shark gang member after assault on disabled woman

20 hours ago
Man kills brother-in-law over loud music in Surin dispute | Thaiger Thailand News

Man kills brother-in-law over loud music in Surin dispute

21 hours ago
Thai push for new airline routes in north to boost tourism | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai push for new airline routes in north to boost tourism

23 hours ago
Phuket airport expansion delay threatens tourism growth | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket airport expansion delay threatens tourism growth

23 hours ago
Chinese national arrested in Sa Kaeo with 1,000 SIM cards | Thaiger Crime News

Chinese national arrested in Sa Kaeo with 1,000 SIM cards

1 day ago
Pattaya city vies for 2026 ASEAN smoke-free award | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya city vies for 2026 ASEAN smoke-free award

1 day ago
Thai supercar racer criticises police after two stops for license plate | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai supercar racer criticises police after two stops for license plate

1 day ago
Tourist bus overturns in Lampang, injuring over 39 passengers | Thaiger Thailand News

Tourist bus overturns in Lampang, injuring over 39 passengers

1 day ago
Foreign nationals arrested on Koh Phangan for illegal construction work | Thaiger Thailand News

Foreign nationals arrested on Koh Phangan for illegal construction work

1 day ago
Thai Airways recycles Virgin lie-flats as posh economy beds | Thaiger Aviation News

Thai Airways recycles Virgin lie-flats as posh economy beds

2 days ago
Thailand retailers wage all-out war for 11.11 shopping surge | Thaiger Business News

Thailand retailers wage all-out war for 11.11 shopping surge

2 days ago
Ang Thong reels as worst flood in decades hits homes and hospital (video) | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Ang Thong reels as worst flood in decades hits homes and hospital (video)

2 days ago
Anutin promises to dissolve Parliament within 120 days | Thaiger Politics News

Anutin promises to dissolve Parliament within 120 days

2 days ago
Thailand&#8217;s tourism tax stalled again despite 11 billion baht potential | Thaiger Tourism News

Thailand’s tourism tax stalled again despite 11 billion baht potential

2 days ago
UK lifts travel warning as Trat tourism gears up for rebound | Thaiger Tourism News

UK lifts travel warning as Trat tourism gears up for rebound

2 days ago
People&#8217;s Party faces axe over student aide salary scandal | Thaiger Politics News

People’s Party faces axe over student aide salary scandal

2 days ago
Pattaya preps for 5 billion baht Tomorrowland 2026 fest | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya preps for 5 billion baht Tomorrowland 2026 fest

2 days ago
Phuket boat taxi trial hits delay but promises smoother trips | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket boat taxi trial hits delay but promises smoother trips

2 days ago
Bangkok NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: November 10, 2025, 11:34 AM
244 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalist graduate from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.