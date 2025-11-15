Canal embankment burst sends floodwaters into Sing Buri

A canal embankment breach in Sing Buri, central Thailand, triggered sudden flooding in a local subdistrict, prompting evacuation warnings and emergency alerts from officials.

Severe flooding struck Sing Buri province last night, November 14, after a breach in the embankment along the Borommathat irrigation canal led to a rapid surge of water into Chaksi subdistrict.

The incident occurred opposite the Ton Pho Subdistrict Administration Organisation in Mueang district, Sing Buri province, prompting an urgent response from disaster officials.

At 8.42pm yesterday, the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) issued an emergency alert via Cell Broadcast, warning residents in the area of the worsening flood situation. The alert advised immediate action to protect lives and property, as water levels were expected to continue rising.

Floodwaters quickly inundated residential areas, with officials urging people to move their belongings and vehicles to higher ground. Vulnerable groups, including the elderly, children, and those with mobility issues, were advised to relocate to safe zones with assistance from emergency teams.

“We’re closely monitoring the situation and have rescue personnel and volunteers on standby. Residents must follow official instructions and avoid flooded areas for their safety.”

Local officials have been deployed to assess the damage and coordinate evacuation efforts. Sandbags were distributed in several low-lying communities in an attempt to slow the flow of water, though the scale of the breach has made containment difficult.

The cause of the embankment failure is still under investigation, though initial reports suggest recent heavy rainfall may have contributed to structural weakening, according to KhaoSod.

Temporary shelters have been set up in nearby public buildings for those displaced by the flooding. Medical teams and supplies have also been mobilised to assist those in need.

Residents have been asked to stay tuned to updates from provincial officials via social media, local radio, and community broadcasts. Officials warned against relying on unverified information that could lead to confusion or panic.