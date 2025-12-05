Death toll from southern floods remains at 145, says Health Ministry

Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health reported that the death toll from the southern floods remains at 145, with 42 bodies returned to families and 103 awaiting identification as of 4pm on December 4.

The update was issued from Songklanagarind Hospital in Hat Yai, which is handling post-mortem examinations and forensic identification following the disaster.

Among the deceased, 54 died while being treated at Hat Yai Hospital and 11 at Songklanagarind Hospital. Outside hospital settings, one fatality was recorded at Hat Yai Hospital and 79 at Songklanagarind Hospital.

Dr Amporn Benjapolpitak, Director-General of the Department of Health, chaired the fourth meeting of the Emergency Health Promotion and Environmental Health Operations Centre (HPEHOC) to monitor health and environmental recovery efforts in the southern provinces.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Directors Dr Pakorn Tungkasereerak and Dr Pongpon Worapanit, along with SEhRT (Sanitation and Environmental Health Rapid Team) staff from both central and local offices.

Dr Amporn said SEhRT teams are continuing their work in Hat Yai, where 38 evacuation shelters remain active, accommodating 2,207 people. While 77.8% of water sources were deemed sufficient, chlorine levels were found to be just 1.6%, below the recommended public health standard of 0.2 to 0.5 milligrams per litre.

Residents were advised to treat water before use. Inspectors also found traces of mould in some homes and advised residents to carry out cleaning and disinfection before returning. Waste collection has reached 70.2% of affected homes.

Markets in the area are gradually reopening, with one-third already in operation. SEhRT teams continue to provide sanitation advice and distribute support items such as face masks, cleaning kits (V-Clean), antifungal cream, black garbage bags, basic medicines, first-aid supplies, and slaked lime.

Additional supplies are still needed, including disinfectants, chlorine tablets, and liquid chlorine.

Authorities also issued cleaning guidelines for markets and schools to ensure safety before reopening. This includes checking electrical systems, clearing drains, and thoroughly cleaning high-touch surfaces.

Disinfectants such as diluted chlorine solutions should be used, and staff are advised to wear protective equipment during all cleaning activities.