Death toll from southern floods remains at 145, says Health Ministry

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: December 5, 2025, 11:53 AM
190 1 minute read
Death toll from southern floods remains at 145, says Health Ministry | Thaiger
Dr Amporn Benjapolpitak | Photo via KhaoSod

Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health reported that the death toll from the southern floods remains at 145, with 42 bodies returned to families and 103 awaiting identification as of 4pm on December 4.

The update was issued from Songklanagarind Hospital in Hat Yai, which is handling post-mortem examinations and forensic identification following the disaster.

Among the deceased, 54 died while being treated at Hat Yai Hospital and 11 at Songklanagarind Hospital. Outside hospital settings, one fatality was recorded at Hat Yai Hospital and 79 at Songklanagarind Hospital.

Dr Amporn Benjapolpitak, Director-General of the Department of Health, chaired the fourth meeting of the Emergency Health Promotion and Environmental Health Operations Centre (HPEHOC) to monitor health and environmental recovery efforts in the southern provinces.

Death toll from southern floods remains at 145, says Health Ministry | News by Thaiger
Royal Thai Army help patients evacuate via helicopter from a flooding area to Hat Yai Hospital in Songkhla on November 26, 2025 | (AP Photo/Royal Thai Army via AP)

The meeting was attended by Deputy Directors Dr Pakorn Tungkasereerak and Dr Pongpon Worapanit, along with SEhRT (Sanitation and Environmental Health Rapid Team) staff from both central and local offices.

Dr Amporn said SEhRT teams are continuing their work in Hat Yai, where 38 evacuation shelters remain active, accommodating 2,207 people. While 77.8% of water sources were deemed sufficient, chlorine levels were found to be just 1.6%, below the recommended public health standard of 0.2 to 0.5 milligrams per litre.

Residents were advised to treat water before use. Inspectors also found traces of mould in some homes and advised residents to carry out cleaning and disinfection before returning. Waste collection has reached 70.2% of affected homes.

Related Articles

Markets in the area are gradually reopening, with one-third already in operation. SEhRT teams continue to provide sanitation advice and distribute support items such as face masks, cleaning kits (V-Clean), antifungal cream, black garbage bags, basic medicines, first-aid supplies, and slaked lime.

Additional supplies are still needed, including disinfectants, chlorine tablets, and liquid chlorine.

Death toll from southern floods remains at 145, says Health Ministry | News by Thaiger
Damaged convenience store in Songkhla province | (AP Photo/Sarot Meksophawannakul)

Authorities also issued cleaning guidelines for markets and schools to ensure safety before reopening. This includes checking electrical systems, clearing drains, and thoroughly cleaning high-touch surfaces.

Disinfectants such as diluted chlorine solutions should be used, and staff are advised to wear protective equipment during all cleaning activities.

Latest Thailand News
Samut Prakan police rescue student from call centre scam | Thaiger Thailand News

Samut Prakan police rescue student from call centre scam

30 minutes ago
Actress Nana Intachai granted bail in 195 million baht fraud case | Thaiger Thailand News

Actress Nana Intachai granted bail in 195 million baht fraud case

2 hours ago
Death toll from southern floods remains at 145, says Health Ministry | Thaiger South Thailand News

Death toll from southern floods remains at 145, says Health Ministry

2 hours ago
Man drowns at Pattaya Beach; disabled vendor tried to help | Thaiger Pattaya News

Man drowns at Pattaya Beach; disabled vendor tried to help

3 hours ago
Mother stabs daughter in Udon Thani after dispute over boyfriend | Thaiger Thailand News

Mother stabs daughter in Udon Thani after dispute over boyfriend

3 hours ago
Anutin admits SEA Games budget woes predate his term | Thaiger Thailand News

Anutin admits SEA Games budget woes predate his term

3 hours ago
December 5 weather: Bangkok, south hit by downpours, haze persists | Thaiger Thailand News

December 5 weather: Bangkok, south hit by downpours, haze persists

4 hours ago
Buffalo attacks one baby elephant, snare traps another in Sa Kaeo | Thaiger Eastern Thailand News

Buffalo attacks one baby elephant, snare traps another in Sa Kaeo

20 hours ago
Foreign tourist allegedly gropes woman on Pattaya speedboat | Thaiger Pattaya News

Foreign tourist allegedly gropes woman on Pattaya speedboat

20 hours ago
Iconic Thai voice actress behind Conan and Suneo passes away | Thaiger Thailand News

Iconic Thai voice actress behind Conan and Suneo passes away

21 hours ago
Thai netizens call out Cambodia’s Miss Charm video | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai netizens call out Cambodia’s Miss Charm video

22 hours ago
South Korean man allegedly pours hot water over Thai girlfriend out of jealousy | Thaiger Thailand News

South Korean man allegedly pours hot water over Thai girlfriend out of jealousy

22 hours ago
BTS and MRT offer free rides for dads on Father’s Day, December 5 | Thaiger Bangkok News

BTS and MRT offer free rides for dads on Father’s Day, December 5

22 hours ago
Chon Buri spa denies responsibility on client loses gold worth 300,000 baht | Thaiger Thailand News

Chon Buri spa denies responsibility on client loses gold worth 300,000 baht

23 hours ago
Danish tourist erupts at Trat bus terminal after missing final airport bus | Thaiger Eastern Thailand News

Danish tourist erupts at Trat bus terminal after missing final airport bus

24 hours ago
Phetchaburi homeowner shoots intruder after repeated break-ins | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Phetchaburi homeowner shoots intruder after repeated break-ins

1 day ago
AOT to hike airport tax in 2026, eyes 10 billion baht revenue boost | Thaiger Thailand News

AOT to hike airport tax in 2026, eyes 10 billion baht revenue boost

1 day ago
Asiatique introduces scenic mode and cuts hours after SkyFlyers noise complaints | Thaiger Bangkok News

Asiatique introduces scenic mode and cuts hours after SkyFlyers noise complaints

1 day ago
Looking for a view? SkyFlyers is one of the world’s tallest rides, now open in Bangkok | Thaiger Things To Do

Looking for a view? SkyFlyers is one of the world’s tallest rides, now open in Bangkok

1 day ago
Thailand unveils six eco-friendly tax measures for 2027 | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand unveils six eco-friendly tax measures for 2027

1 day ago
Foreign suspect flees after stabbing British man outside Phuket nightclub | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign suspect flees after stabbing British man outside Phuket nightclub

1 day ago
Dashcam exposes false account after Thai driver kills British woman in Nonthaburi | Thaiger Road deaths

Dashcam exposes false account after Thai driver kills British woman in Nonthaburi

1 day ago
Nonthaburi driver attempts suicide over 35,000 baht repair cost | Thaiger Thailand News

Nonthaburi driver attempts suicide over 35,000 baht repair cost

1 day ago
Thai actress denies fraud as police seize 10 million baht in assets | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai actress denies fraud as police seize 10 million baht in assets

1 day ago
Dumbhead dispute: Miss Universe 2025 winner faces defamation complaint from Thai organiser | Thaiger Thailand News

Dumbhead dispute: Miss Universe 2025 winner faces defamation complaint from Thai organiser

2 days ago
South Thailand NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: December 5, 2025, 11:53 AM
190 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalist graduate from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.