British tourist drowns at Phuket’s Freedom Beach

A 37 year old British tourist tragically drowned while swimming at Freedom Beach in Phuket late yesterday morning, November 29, as confirmed by Patong Police.

The incident was reported at approximately 12.30pm, after beach guards were unable to revive the victim, identified as Jason Mark Lambert. Lambert had been visiting Phuket on holiday with his family since November 19 and was staying at the Nipa Hotel in Patong throughout the trip.

According to the police report, Lambert entered the water with his wife at around 10am. Shortly after they began swimming, beach guards noticed that he appeared to be struggling in the water.

Recognising the situation as potentially life-threatening, they immediately stepped in, pulling him back to shore and attempting to administer first aid in an effort to revive him.

Despite their prompt response and continued attempts to resuscitate him, Lambert was later pronounced dead.

His body was subsequently transferred to Patong Hospital for further examination. There, Doctor Punthanika Chaithianthong conducted an autopsy in accordance with standard medical and legal procedures.

Police confirmed that Lambert’s family raised no concerns about the circumstances surrounding his death and did not request any further investigation into the cause. After the autopsy was completed, the body was officially released to the family so they could proceed with funeral arrangements.

In a similar incident, a 69 year old Canadian tourist drowned at a dive site near Koh Phi Phi after losing consciousness while swimming on a snorkelling trip. She had travelled from Phuket to the island earlier in the day with a tour group before experiencing difficulty in the water at the Pha Daeng diving area.

Despite being brought to shore and rushed to Koh Phi Phi Hospital, she was pronounced dead shortly after arrival. Police are still waiting for the official medical examination results, and officers have urged tour operators to strictly follow safety protocols during all marine activities.

Patong Police stated that no foul play is suspected in the British tourist drowning incident. Officers noted that everything observed aligns with normal administrative findings and that the case will follow routine procedural documentation as outlined in the official police report, reported by the Phuket News.