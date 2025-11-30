British tourist drowns at Phuket’s Freedom Beach

Autopsy finds no foul play in British tourist drowning

Photo of Yee Mon Thu (Mia) Yee Mon Thu (Mia)Published: November 30, 2025, 1:55 PM
169 1 minute read
British tourist drowns at Phuket’s Freedom Beach | Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Thailand Villas

A 37 year old British tourist tragically drowned while swimming at Freedom Beach in Phuket late yesterday morning, November 29, as confirmed by Patong Police.

The incident was reported at approximately 12.30pm, after beach guards were unable to revive the victim, identified as Jason Mark Lambert. Lambert had been visiting Phuket on holiday with his family since November 19 and was staying at the Nipa Hotel in Patong throughout the trip.

According to the police report, Lambert entered the water with his wife at around 10am. Shortly after they began swimming, beach guards noticed that he appeared to be struggling in the water.

Recognising the situation as potentially life-threatening, they immediately stepped in, pulling him back to shore and attempting to administer first aid in an effort to revive him.

Despite their prompt response and continued attempts to resuscitate him, Lambert was later pronounced dead.

His body was subsequently transferred to Patong Hospital for further examination. There, Doctor Punthanika Chaithianthong conducted an autopsy in accordance with standard medical and legal procedures.

British tourist drowns at Phuket's Freedom Beach | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Kusodharm Phuket Foundation

Police confirmed that Lambert’s family raised no concerns about the circumstances surrounding his death and did not request any further investigation into the cause. After the autopsy was completed, the body was officially released to the family so they could proceed with funeral arrangements.

Related Articles

In a similar incident, a 69 year old Canadian tourist drowned at a dive site near Koh Phi Phi after losing consciousness while swimming on a snorkelling trip. She had travelled from Phuket to the island earlier in the day with a tour group before experiencing difficulty in the water at the Pha Daeng diving area.

Despite being brought to shore and rushed to Koh Phi Phi Hospital, she was pronounced dead shortly after arrival. Police are still waiting for the official medical examination results, and officers have urged tour operators to strictly follow safety protocols during all marine activities.

Patong Police stated that no foul play is suspected in the British tourist drowning incident. Officers noted that everything observed aligns with normal administrative findings and that the case will follow routine procedural documentation as outlined in the official police report, reported by the Phuket News.

Latest Thailand News
Community mourns sudden death of journalist Nattawut Ponglanka | Thaiger Thailand News

Community mourns sudden death of journalist Nattawut Ponglanka

54 seconds ago
British tourist drowns at Phuket&#8217;s Freedom Beach | Thaiger Phuket News

British tourist drowns at Phuket’s Freedom Beach

37 minutes ago
Thai police arrest six in Trump-endorsed investment scam | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai police arrest six in Trump-endorsed investment scam

2 hours ago
Suspect arrested with over 200,000 meth pills in Thailand | Thaiger Thailand News

Suspect arrested with over 200,000 meth pills in Thailand

3 hours ago
Elderly woman fatally trampled by cow in Buriram province | Thaiger Thailand News

Elderly woman fatally trampled by cow in Buriram province

4 hours ago
Thai King donates 100 million baht for flood relief efforts | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai King donates 100 million baht for flood relief efforts

4 hours ago
Hat Yai mayor apologises over flood response, outlines recovery plans | Thaiger Thailand News

Hat Yai mayor apologises over flood response, outlines recovery plans

1 day ago
Four dismissed in Bangkok prison scandal as probe widens | Thaiger Thailand News

Four dismissed in Bangkok prison scandal as probe widens

1 day ago
Police arrest three teens over stabbing of man in Udon Thani | Thaiger Thailand News

Police arrest three teens over stabbing of man in Udon Thani

1 day ago
Doi Inthanon frost dips to -4.9°C, temps continue to fall | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Doi Inthanon frost dips to -4.9°C, temps continue to fall

1 day ago
Monitor lizard leads to discovery of infant’s body in Samut Prakan | Thaiger Thailand News

Monitor lizard leads to discovery of infant’s body in Samut Prakan

1 day ago
Hatyai toy shop looted during floods, owner loses 3m baht in collectibles | Thaiger Thailand News

Hatyai toy shop looted during floods, owner loses 3m baht in collectibles

1 day ago
Corrections Department defends Thaksin family photo in prison visit | Thaiger Thailand News

Corrections Department defends Thaksin family photo in prison visit

1 day ago
Southern Thailand floods leave 145 dead, rescue and recovery efforts continue | Thaiger Thailand News

Southern Thailand floods leave 145 dead, rescue and recovery efforts continue

1 day ago
Air France launches direct Paris to Phuket flights | Thaiger Thailand News

Air France launches direct Paris to Phuket flights

1 day ago
November 29: Thailand faces cold front, storms in deep South | Thaiger Thailand News

November 29: Thailand faces cold front, storms in deep South

1 day ago
Foreign woman collapses on Bangla Road after consuming cannabis edible | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign woman collapses on Bangla Road after consuming cannabis edible

2 days ago
3 foreign motorcyclists fined for running red light in Phuket after viral video | Thaiger Phuket News

3 foreign motorcyclists fined for running red light in Phuket after viral video

2 days ago
Swedish arson suspect hides in Pattaya under fake German identity | Thaiger Pattaya News

Swedish arson suspect hides in Pattaya under fake German identity

2 days ago
Heartbreaking video turns joyful as Thai man finds dogs left behind in floods | Thaiger Thailand News

Heartbreaking video turns joyful as Thai man finds dogs left behind in floods

2 days ago
Debate after Hat Yai flood victims seen taking items from flooded 7-Eleven | Thaiger Thailand News

Debate after Hat Yai flood victims seen taking items from flooded 7-Eleven

2 days ago
808 Festival 2025 rolls out Phase 2 lineup, and it&#8217;s as stacked as ever | Thaiger Events

808 Festival 2025 rolls out Phase 2 lineup, and it’s as stacked as ever

2 days ago
Body of 4 year old girl found after rescue boat accident in Hat Yai | Thaiger Thailand News

Body of 4 year old girl found after rescue boat accident in Hat Yai

2 days ago
Thai minister walks out after question on southern flood mismanagement | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai minister walks out after question on southern flood mismanagement

2 days ago
Government confirms 55 flood deaths; police found over 100 bodies | Thaiger Thailand News

Government confirms 55 flood deaths; police found over 100 bodies

2 days ago
Phuket News
Tags
Photo of Yee Mon Thu (Mia) Yee Mon Thu (Mia)Published: November 30, 2025, 1:55 PM
169 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Yee Mon Thu (Mia)

Yee Mon Thu (Mia)

Yee Mon Thu (Mia) is an SEO content writer at The Thaiger, where she writes engaging articles on business, lifestyle, and travel and she combines her global perspective with a passion for storytelling. Beyond writing, she thrives in project management, branding, and digital media. Mia believes in the power of words to connect and inspire, aiming to create content that resonates with readers worldwide.