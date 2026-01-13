Filipina tourist apologises after viral rant about English in Thailand

Key insights from the news Copy Filipina tourist Ann Berdin faced backlash for a viral video where she complained about the lack of English proficiency in Thailand, claiming it hindered her experience.

The Filipina tourist, Ann Berdin, who sparked online backlash for complaining that English is useless in Thailand, has responded in a video posted today, January 13, clarifying that she meant no harm and was simply sharing her experience.

In the now-deleted viral clip, the tourist had vented her frustration, saying no one in Thailand seemed to understand English, including Grab drivers and locals. The video prompted criticism from Thai netizens and a response from popular Thai influencer Crispy Froid, who urged for greater cultural sensitivity and respect while travelling.

In the new clip, posted on her Facebook account, she explained that her original video had been misunderstood. She said she had no intention of insulting Thailand or its people and was simply sharing her personal experience.

“I didn’t mean anything hateful about Thailand,” she said, adding that when she mentioned needing a translator, she wasn’t trying to mock anyone. In fact, she said she also uses translation apps and that she has friends who struggle with English as well.

“For me, there’s nothing wrong [with] the video I [made],” she said. “I was just explaining [what my experience is] … I think I [said it in the wrong words].”

She admitted her English isn’t perfect, but felt her point was made in good faith.

“Me, I admit [I’m not good enough at English], but at least I can speak [a little bit], and I can understand,” she said.

Throughout the video, she repeatedly emphasised that she didn’t mean to look down on Thai people. However, she acknowledged that her tone or phrasing may have come across the wrong way, and she expressed regret if viewers were offended.

“So if you see it and you find it not good, I’m gonna say I’m sorry”, she said.

She ended the video by reiterating that her intention was not to criticise Thai people for not speaking English fluently, but to explain the language challenges she personally experienced. “Yeah, once again, I’m sorry if you find it wrong. Wrong words.”

Online reactions to her apology were mixed. One commenter wrote:

“Please be mindful of what you say, especially when you’re in another country. If you can travel abroad, it’s also important to take time to learn about the local language and culture… When we travel, we don’t just represent ourselves; we also represent our country.”

Another user took a more empathetic view:

“It is easy to make the wrong statement in a second language… People [tend not to] ask for clarification before responding negatively. It is hard, but if you criticise others, they will be critical in [their] response.”

Others, however, remained critical of her original tone.

“Your feelings may be valid, but your behaviour is not acceptable,” one commenter said. “I hope this experience has taught you to be more humble and respectful. And by the way, the word you’re looking for to describe how you sounded is mockery.”

