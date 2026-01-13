Naked Belgian man seriously injured after fall from Pattaya hotel

Key insights from the news Copy A 63-year-old Belgian man, Johan Rene B., fell from the seventh floor of a Pattaya hotel early on January 13, sustaining serious injuries but no visible wounds or signs of assault.

A Belgian man sustained serious injuries after falling from the seventh floor of a hotel in Pattaya while naked in the early hours of today, January 13.

Officers from Mueang Pattaya Police Station, along with rescuers from Sawang Borriboon Dhammastan Rescue Foundation, were notified of the incident at around 2.30am. The fall occurred at a hotel located on Soi Buakhao, one of Pattaya’s well-known nightlife areas.

The injured foreign man was later identified as 63 year old Belgian national Johan Rene B. Renier. He was found lying naked at the front of the hotel. Police said Renier stayed in room 705 on the seventh floor.

According to initial reports, Renier fell from his room and struck an awning before hitting the railing along a wheelchair access path in front of the hotel, which may have reduced the impact of the fall.

Rescue workers reported that there were no visible wounds or signs of physical assault on the man’s body. However, police have not yet concluded whether the incident was an accident, an attempted suicide, or involved foul play.

A witness, 24 year old Ittiphon Sichai, told police that he was sitting nearby when he heard a loud crash coming from the hotel. He rushed to investigate and found the injured foreign man crying out for help. Ittiphon then contacted police and rescue services.

Officers later searched Renier’s hotel room but did not disclose full details of their findings. Media were only shown photographs of medication found in the room, including a pill bottle, a spray bottle, and packaged medicine. Police believe the medications may have been used to treat allergies.

Investigators plan to review CCTV footage from the hotel and nearby areas to determine the cause of the fall. As of the latest update, police had not released information on Renier’s medical condition.

In a similar incident last month, a Thai woman fell from the 25th floor of a condominium in Pattaya following an argument with her foreign husband. She survived the fall but was found in critical condition near the building’s swimming pool. Police have yet to confirm whether she jumped or was pushed during the altercation.