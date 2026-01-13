Naked Belgian man seriously injured after fall from Pattaya hotel

Photo via Facebook/ เรารักพัทยา

Key insights from the news

  • A 63-year-old Belgian man, Johan Rene B., fell from the seventh floor of a Pattaya hotel early on January 13, sustaining serious injuries but no visible wounds or signs of assault.
  • The fall occurred from room 705, and Renier struck an awning before hitting a railing, which may have mitigated the impact.
  • Witness Ittiphon Sichai heard the crash and called for help after finding Renier crying out for assistance; police are investigating the incident's nature.
  • Authorities are reviewing CCTV footage and have found medications in Renier's hotel room, believed to treat allergies, but have not disclosed his current medical condition.

A Belgian man sustained serious injuries after falling from the seventh floor of a hotel in Pattaya while naked in the early hours of today, January 13.

Officers from Mueang Pattaya Police Station, along with rescuers from Sawang Borriboon Dhammastan Rescue Foundation, were notified of the incident at around 2.30am. The fall occurred at a hotel located on Soi Buakhao, one of Pattaya’s well-known nightlife areas.

The injured foreign man was later identified as 63 year old Belgian national Johan Rene B. Renier. He was found lying naked at the front of the hotel. Police said Renier stayed in room 705 on the seventh floor.

According to initial reports, Renier fell from his room and struck an awning before hitting the railing along a wheelchair access path in front of the hotel, which may have reduced the impact of the fall.

Rescue workers reported that there were no visible wounds or signs of physical assault on the man’s body. However, police have not yet concluded whether the incident was an accident, an attempted suicide, or involved foul play.

Belgian falls Pattaya hotel
Photo via Facebook/ Pattayaonlinenews

A witness, 24 year old Ittiphon Sichai, told police that he was sitting nearby when he heard a loud crash coming from the hotel. He rushed to investigate and found the injured foreign man crying out for help. Ittiphon then contacted police and rescue services.

Officers later searched Renier’s hotel room but did not disclose full details of their findings. Media were only shown photographs of medication found in the room, including a pill bottle, a spray bottle, and packaged medicine. Police believe the medications may have been used to treat allergies.

Naked Belgian man seriously injured after fall from Pattaya hotel

