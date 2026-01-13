Russian drug dealers arrested during ‘mushroom temple’ raid in Phuket

Key insights from the news Copy Police arrested two Russian men in Phuket for selling magic mushrooms during a raid on a property known as the 'Mushroom Temple', following complaints about illegal drug sales.

Police arrested two Russian men and seized around 10 kilogrammes of magic mushrooms during a raid on a property dubbed the “Mushroom Temple” in the Rawai district of Phuket today, January 13. A Russian woman managed to escape from the arrest.

Officers from Chalong Police Station launched the operation after receiving complaints that Russian nationals were illegally selling magic mushrooms in the Rawai area. The suspects allegedly claimed to be specialists in stress management and mental healing through the use of psychedelic substances.

According to police, the Russians rented a house in Rawai and operated what they described as a spiritual retreat, referring to the premises as the “Mushroom Temple.” The suspects reportedly promoted the use of magic mushrooms as a method to relieve stress, while also offering spiritual guidance and belief-based counselling. Their primary targets were foreign tourists visiting Phuket.

The complainant told police that some customers were encouraged to pay for additional “spiritual courses” while under the influence of magic mushrooms, raising concerns about exploitation and illegal drug use.

Police said the operation posed a risk to public safety and could damage the image of Thai tourism. Officers were also concerned that the illegal substances might be distributed during an upcoming music festival in the province. As a result, authorities moved quickly to raid the property.

During the search, officers arrested two Russian nationals identified as Rinat and Alesandr. Police seized 140 packages of magic mushrooms, weighing a total of approximately 10 kilogrammes.

Further investigation revealed that a Russian woman, identified as Landysh, was also allegedly involved in the operation. However, she managed to flee the scene before police arrived. Officers said further investigations are underway to track her down.

The two arrested men were charged under Sections 93 and 148 of the Narcotics Control Act for possessing Category 5 drugs for sale. The offence carries a penalty of up to five years in prison, a fine of up to 500,000 baht, or both.

In a similar case earlier this week, three Israeli tourists were arrested on Koh Pha Ngan in Surat Thani province on Sunday, January 11, after neighbours complained about noise disturbances. Police later seized various drugs from the suspects.

The three Israelis reportedly confessed to purchasing the drugs from an Israeli dealer, leading officers to arrest the supplier. A subsequent search uncovered a large quantity of illegal substances, including ketamine, ecstasy, and cocaine.