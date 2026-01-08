Saudi tourist fined, deported over public indecency in Phuket

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: January 8, 2026, 10:49 AM
575 1 minute read
Saudi tourist fined, deported over public indecency in Phuket | Thaiger
Photo via Komchadluek

Key insights from the news

  • A Saudi tourist named Alharbbi was fined 5,000 baht and is set to be deported after being caught on video engaging in public indecency in Patong, Phuket, on January 4.
  • The incident prompted local witnesses to intervene and led to an investigation by the Tourist Police Bureau due to concerns over its impact on Thailand's tourism image.
  • Alharbbi, who entered Thailand on December 27 with a tourist visa, admitted to the offence during questioning, resulting in his visa being revoked and detention pending deportation.
  • This incident follows other recent cases of public indecency involving foreign tourists in Thailand, highlighting ongoing concerns about behavior affecting the country's reputation.

A Saudi Arabian tourist has been fined and is set to be deported following an incident of public indecency in Patong, Phuket.

The tourist, identified only as Alharbbi, was seen in a video recorded on Soi Paradise, Kathu district, engaging in inappropriate behaviour with another foreign man. The incident reportedly occurred around 5am on January 4.

Locals who witnessed the act attempted to intervene, but the individuals did not leave the area. The footage was later shared on social media, and following public concern over the video’s impact on Thailand’s tourism image, senior officials from the Tourist Police Bureau ordered an immediate investigation.

The probe was led by Police Colonel Narapon Wattanakorntawee, in coordination with Patong Police Station and Tourist Police officers. The team was able to identify and locate the individual seen in the video.

At approximately 2am on January 6, officers detained Alharbbi. During questioning, he admitted to the offence and was fined 5,000 baht under Section 388 of the Criminal Code for committing an indecent act in public.

Alharbbi entered Thailand on December 27 on a tourist visa valid until February 24. However, immigration authorities later determined that his actions violated Thai public behaviour standards and affected the country’s tourism reputation.

His visa was revoked under Section 36 of the Immigration Act (1979), and he was transferred to the Phuket Immigration Detention Centre pending deportation. No further details have been released about the second individual involved.

Related Articles
Saudi tourist fined, deported over public indecency in Phuket | News by Thaiger
Photo via Komchadluek

In a related incident, a Russian couple faced a fine after allegedly engaging in sexual activity on camping chairs at Jomtien Beach in Pattaya on December 24, 2025. The pair reportedly left before police arrived, but multiple witnesses confirmed the behaviour to officers from Mueang Pattaya Police Station.

In another similar incident, which made headlines in September 2025, a 23 year old Russian man was arrested at Suvarnabhumi International Airport after being identified in a video showing a public sex act on the back of a moving pickup truck in Phuket

Latest Thailand News
Cute or contaminated? Woman finds pink egg white after boiling | Thaiger Thailand News

Cute or contaminated? Woman finds pink egg white after boiling

2 minutes ago
Referee injured as Pattaya football match spirals into all-out brawl | Thaiger Thailand News

Referee injured as Pattaya football match spirals into all-out brawl

56 minutes ago
Russian man arrested in Phuket for illegally working as tour guide | Thaiger Phuket News

Russian man arrested in Phuket for illegally working as tour guide

3 hours ago
Opinions divided after foreigners sunbathe in bikinis near Chiang Mai temple | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Opinions divided after foreigners sunbathe in bikinis near Chiang Mai temple

3 hours ago
Saudi tourist fined, deported over public indecency in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Saudi tourist fined, deported over public indecency in Phuket

3 hours ago
Rayong man forces wife into sex with his father and pimps her out | Thaiger Crime News

Rayong man forces wife into sex with his father and pimps her out

4 hours ago
Family of five, including twin girls, killed in Chiang Mai house fire | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Family of five, including twin girls, killed in Chiang Mai house fire

5 hours ago
January 8 weather update: Temps drop 1-2°C as cold spell persists | Thaiger Thailand News

January 8 weather update: Temps drop 1-2°C as cold spell persists

5 hours ago
Where to find hot springs around Chiang Mai? 8 options you can visit for 2026 | Thaiger Chiang Mai Travel

Where to find hot springs around Chiang Mai? 8 options you can visit for 2026

7 hours ago
Loyal dog found guarding body of truck driver in Samut Prakan | Thaiger Thailand News

Loyal dog found guarding body of truck driver in Samut Prakan

20 hours ago
Thai police shifts blame to foreigner after car crash and obstructs investigation | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai police shifts blame to foreigner after car crash and obstructs investigation

21 hours ago
BTS accused of bias in Rabbit Card seizure from Myanmar man | Thaiger Thailand News

BTS accused of bias in Rabbit Card seizure from Myanmar man

21 hours ago
Thai man escapes punishment for child sex abuse with suicide | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai man escapes punishment for child sex abuse with suicide

22 hours ago
Teen mum and child abandoned in Trat after online meetup | Thaiger Thailand News

Teen mum and child abandoned in Trat after online meetup

22 hours ago
Thai soldier killed in knife attack by ex-police after border duty | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai soldier killed in knife attack by ex-police after border duty

22 hours ago
Tomorrowland heads to Thailand as first full-scale Asian festival | Thaiger Thailand News

Tomorrowland heads to Thailand as first full-scale Asian festival

23 hours ago
Pattaya filler disaster leaves woman with swollen face for 2 years | Thaiger Thailand News

Pattaya filler disaster leaves woman with swollen face for 2 years

23 hours ago
Phuket taxi drivers threaten strike over illegal app-based drivers | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket taxi drivers threaten strike over illegal app-based drivers

24 hours ago
Police TikTok video sparks laughter as woman blames ‘Colonel Sanders’ for attack | Thaiger Bangkok News

Police TikTok video sparks laughter as woman blames ‘Colonel Sanders’ for attack

1 day ago
Wife joins group in assaulting husband in Rayong | Thaiger Thailand News

Wife joins group in assaulting husband in Rayong

1 day ago
Thai Cabinet backs M9 expressway from Nonthaburi to Ayutthaya | Thaiger Business News

Thai Cabinet backs M9 expressway from Nonthaburi to Ayutthaya

1 day ago
Planning a Thailand trip in 2026? Here&#8217;s what the border conflict with Cambodia means for you | Thaiger Thailand Travel

Planning a Thailand trip in 2026? Here’s what the border conflict with Cambodia means for you

1 day ago
Skeleton of missing Cambodian man found in ceiling during house renovation | Thaiger Thailand News

Skeleton of missing Cambodian man found in ceiling during house renovation

1 day ago
Fake fortune teller warns of loss, then steals woman’s iPhone | Thaiger Thailand News

Fake fortune teller warns of loss, then steals woman’s iPhone

1 day ago
Swedish groom-to-be dies after crashing motorcycle in Rayong | Thaiger Thailand News

Swedish groom-to-be dies after crashing motorcycle in Rayong

1 day ago
Crime NewsPhuket News
Tags
Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: January 8, 2026, 10:49 AM
575 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalist graduate from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.