Saudi tourist fined, deported over public indecency in Phuket

A Saudi Arabian tourist has been fined and is set to be deported following an incident of public indecency in Patong, Phuket.

The tourist, identified only as Alharbbi, was seen in a video recorded on Soi Paradise, Kathu district, engaging in inappropriate behaviour with another foreign man. The incident reportedly occurred around 5am on January 4.

Locals who witnessed the act attempted to intervene, but the individuals did not leave the area. The footage was later shared on social media, and following public concern over the video’s impact on Thailand’s tourism image, senior officials from the Tourist Police Bureau ordered an immediate investigation.

The probe was led by Police Colonel Narapon Wattanakorntawee, in coordination with Patong Police Station and Tourist Police officers. The team was able to identify and locate the individual seen in the video.

At approximately 2am on January 6, officers detained Alharbbi. During questioning, he admitted to the offence and was fined 5,000 baht under Section 388 of the Criminal Code for committing an indecent act in public.

Alharbbi entered Thailand on December 27 on a tourist visa valid until February 24. However, immigration authorities later determined that his actions violated Thai public behaviour standards and affected the country’s tourism reputation.

His visa was revoked under Section 36 of the Immigration Act (1979), and he was transferred to the Phuket Immigration Detention Centre pending deportation. No further details have been released about the second individual involved.

In a related incident, a Russian couple faced a fine after allegedly engaging in sexual activity on camping chairs at Jomtien Beach in Pattaya on December 24, 2025. The pair reportedly left before police arrived, but multiple witnesses confirmed the behaviour to officers from Mueang Pattaya Police Station.

In another similar incident, which made headlines in September 2025, a 23 year old Russian man was arrested at Suvarnabhumi International Airport after being identified in a video showing a public sex act on the back of a moving pickup truck in Phuket