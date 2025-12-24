Woman alarmed by repeated flirtatious notes on delivered parcels

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: December 24, 2025, 1:08 PM
175 1 minute read
Photo via Kornkanok Chaemchamras

A woman has taken to social media after repeatedly finding handwritten, flirtatious messages on parcels delivered to her home, raising concerns about her personal safety.

In a post shared on her personal Facebook page, the woman questioned whether such behaviour was appropriate for delivery staff and described feeling harassed and powerless after the messages appeared more than once. She wrote…

“Is this something a delivery worker should be doing? It’s harassment. And it didn’t happen just once. I tried calling J&T to report it but couldn’t get through. When I checked, it wasn’t the same employee delivering the parcels, but the handwriting was the same every time.”

“Whenever parcels are delivered, I never see the delivery person because they call to say the parcel has arrived and leave it in front of my house. I’ve never gone out to receive it. But today I went out myself. I didn’t look at the box straight away, but when I saw that there was writing on it again, I called the first delivery worker who had delivered before, and he told me his friend wrote it.”

“After this, would I dare to order anything again? This is awful. What am I supposed to do? I can’t do anything at all. I feel terrible, honestly.”

Parcel with handwritten message reading ‘I like you’ left at customer’s home
Parcel with handwritten message reading “I like you” | Photo via Kornkanok Chaemchamras
Parcel with handwritten message reading &quot;You're cute. Hope you order often&quot; left at customer’s home
Parcel with handwritten message reading “You’re cute. Hope you order often” | Photo via Kornkanok Chaemchamras

In a later update on her Facebook account, the woman said the delivery company had contacted her directly following the post and apologised for the incident, as well as issued a warning to the delivery driver involved. She also thanked the company for responding to her complaint and said she hoped similar incidents would not happen to others in the future.

In related news, a woman in Chon Buri was stalked and nearly attacked by a man on a motorbike who followed her home and was later caught on CCTV lurking outside her house.

Hot NewsThailand News
Tags
