Grab’s AI translator and big discounts woo Thailand’s expats

Grab Thailand is turning its attention to Thailand’s growing expat population — and it’s rolling out smart features and generous perks to win them over.

With more than 5.3 million non-Thai residents now living in Thailand—an 8% jump since 2019—the company has seen delivery orders from expats skyrocket by over 50% in the past 12 months, signalling a major shift in consumer behaviour.

“Thailand is no longer just a tourist hotspot,” said Senior Director of Deliveries at Grab Thailand, Chirakit Kwangsukstith. “It’s a thriving home for remote workers, retirees, and long-term residents.”

To cater to this fast-growing segment, Grab has introduced two major updates. First is the One Click Translation tool — an AI-powered feature that translates dish descriptions and merchant details into nine languages, including English, Chinese, Japanese, and Korean, with a single tap. The second is the Grab Expat Pass, a special subscription offering up to 2,000 baht in discounts across food, grocery, ride-hailing, and parcel delivery services.

The company’s data backs its strategy. The top five expat user groups are Americans, Britons, Chinese, Koreans, and Japanese, primarily located in Bangkok, Phuket, Chiang Mai, Pattaya, and Hua Hin. These users spend an average of 300 to 500 baht per order, showing strong purchasing power.

And their taste? Classic Thai. Fried rice topped the food list with over 627,000 orders annually, followed by chicken rice. In the drinks category, Thai tea led the way with over 127,000 cups sold each year, according to Grab Thailand and Brickinfo.

While car-based options like JustGrab and GrabCar remain the preferred transport mode for most foreign users, GrabBike is catching up quickly, logging a 30% year-on-year growth. It’s a favourite among those navigating congested city traffic or looking for fast, short-distance travel.

“Bangkok’s appeal — fast internet, affordable rent, vibrant culture — has made it one of the top cities for remote workers,” Chirakit said. “We want to enhance that experience with tools that make life easier.”