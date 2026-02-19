“Here they are less nice,” says Israeli tourist in Bangkok street interview

Thai social media users have been debating a viral street interview after an Israeli tourist said people in Thailand seemed “less nice” during her first two days in the country.

The clip was posted by an Instagram page, Winomicss, and filmed in Yaowarat, Chinatown in Bangkok, where the host regularly films street interviews with visitors.

In the video, the host asks the woman: “After being here for two days, what are some things you think Thailand can improve on?”

She replies: “They could be more nice. I’ve been in the Philippines, [and] the Asian people were so nice. Here [in Thailand] they are less nice.”

When asked for an example, she adds: “Thai people, they [are] always rushing, always getting you to do stuff quickly, ‘do it, do it,’ and it doesn’t feel good.”

After the interview was shared widely across Thai social media platforms, netizens posted a range of responses, including the comment referring to Thailand as “the land of smiles.”

Other users questioned whether the tourist had met enough people to make a sound judgment. Some commenters took a more measured tone, suggesting she may have encountered people on a difficult day and expressing hope she would have a better experience as her trip continued.

The video reflects the opinion of one individual and does not necessarily represent the broader experiences of visitors to Thailand.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Winomicss (@winomicss)

In a separate case, a Facebook video posted by an Italian tourist drew criticism after it showed him insulting a Thai taxi driver eating lunch at Suvarnabhumi International Airport.

The footage, recorded in the airport’s free zone area, shows the driver sitting on the boot of his green-and-yellow taxi and eating from a plastic bag with a plastic spoon. Thai media reported the tourist, speaking Italian, allegedly compared the driver to a dog.