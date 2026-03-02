Influencer seeks refund over botched 400,000 baht nose surgery in Bangkok

A female influencer has filed a complaint over an alleged botched nose surgery procedure from a well-known hospital in Bangkok, after reporting post-operation complications and an unresolved dispute over compensation.

The 25 year old influencer said she decided to undergo revision nose surgery at the hospital, where she reportedly paid 400,000 baht for the operation. The woman claimed she trusted the reputation and profile of the doctor involved, believing that the higher price reflected quality and safety.

According to the Facebook page สาวน้อย ร้อยข่าว, the particular revision procedure used a technique involving Cartilage Rhinoplasty.

The influencer said she hoped the operation would improve her appearance, but claimed the outcome did not match what she expected.

According to her account, about one month after the surgery, she developed severe inflammation. The tissue inside her nose reportedly deteriorated, leaving a notch, and the problem persisted even after seven months of ointment treatment.

She said she has been struggling to breathe, describing it as feeling like constant allergies. The physical symptoms have been accompanied by psychological distress, including panic and a loss of confidence, she added.

She claimed the outcome has affected her work and income, saying she no longer feels confident enough to look in the mirror or appear on camera for jobs.

Concerns were also raised about the hospital’s response, with the influencer alleging it declined to refund the full amount and offered compensation starting in the tens of thousands of baht, later increasing to 100,000 baht.

She also said a doctor made a remark that “400,000 baht is very little”, which she described as upsetting, given the impact she claims the surgery has had on her life.

The Facebook page สายไหมต้องรอด said it is preparing to accompany the influencer to coordinate with the Office of the Consumer Protection Board (OCPB) to pursue a full refund and fair treatment, so she can continue medical care elsewhere.

Similarly, last year, a Thai woman sought assistance from the Ministry of Public Health after recently losing consciousness from severe blood loss, which followed dimple surgery at a beauty clinic in Bangkok. She alleged the wound continued bleeding for nearly two months after the procedure.