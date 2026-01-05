Tourists filmed in public lewd act in Phuket renew visa-free concerns

Key insights from the news Copy Two foreign tourists were filmed engaging in a lewd act on a public street in Patong, Phuket, leading to widespread online criticism and a renewed debate over Thailand's visa-free entry policy.

The incident occurred near Bangla Road, where witnesses reported that the intoxicated tourists refused to stop their behavior despite attempts to intervene.

Social media reactions linked the tourists' actions to the visa-free travel policy, with comments expressing concerns over declining tourist etiquette and the impact on local culture.

Public indecency in Thailand can result in fines up to 5,000 baht and potential visa revocation for foreigners, although no legal action has been reported yet regarding this incident.

The incident occurred in a nightlife area near Bangla Road. According to initial reports from the Phuket Times, the individuals, identified by the page and eyewitnesses as men of Middle Eastern and Western descent, appeared heavily intoxicated. Footage circulating online shows them performing a sex act in public.

Witnesses claim they attempted to intervene, urging the pair to return to their accommodation. However, the tourists allegedly refused and continued their behaviour on the sidewalk.

Many social media users on the post linked the behaviour to Thailand’s visa-free travel policy. One comment read,

“What they can’t do in their country, they come to do here.”

Another user wrote,

A longer comment lamented the decline in tourist etiquette,

“Locals didn’t want to watch, but were forced to. This isn’t soft power, it’s power out of control. A free visa doesn’t mean free behaviour. [Zip up], get a room, and show respect.”

Under Section 388 of the Thai Criminal Code, public indecency, including exposure or other shameful acts, carries a fine of up to 5,000 baht. For foreigners, such incidents may also lead to further consequences, including visa revocation or blacklisting, especially in cases that attract significant public attention.

As of publication, there has been no official statement from Phuket police regarding the identities of the individuals or any legal action taken.

In a related incident previously in February 2024, a foreign man was spotted walking naked outside a 7-Eleven in Soi Ta-iad, Phuket. Initial reports did not indicate whether he was under the influence at the time, nor were any legal repercussions outlined.