Foreign influencer under fire after insulting police in Pattaya

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: January 29, 2026, 11:16 AM
Edited photo made with photos from Reddit: r/ThailandTourism

Videos showing a foreign influencer insulting police and mocking locals during a recent trip to Pattaya have triggered backlash on social media. Netizens say the clips highlight growing frustration with disrespectful behaviour among some foreign tourists.

Clips shared on Reddit’s r/ThailandTourism forum on January 27 appear to show the man, identified by users as Danish-Arab influencer Ahmarnioff, engaging in behaviour that many viewers described as disrespectful.

The influencer, who reportedly has over 62,000 followers on Instagram, is seen in one video riding a motorbike in Pattaya before being stopped by local authorities for an alleged traffic violation.

He can be heard attempting to bargain with the police over the fine, asking to reduce it from 1,000 to 500 baht. When denied, he responds angrily in both Danish and Arabic, with one phrase translating to “the little dog” in Danish.

Photos from Reddit: r/ThailandTourism

Another video shows the same individual filming inside a restaurant, where he comments on a cat believed to belong to the establishment. In the clip, he jokes that the cat is going to get eaten, then gestures toward other Thais in the restaurant and kitchen area and adds that the cat is going to get grilled there.

Photos from Reddit: r/ThailandTourism

Many online users found the comments offensive and accused him of mocking Thai cultural sensitivities.

The videos quickly gained traction on Reddit, with some users accusing the influencer of routinely mocking Thai people in Arabic on his social media channels. One commenter expressed sympathy for Thailand, saying they felt bad that the influencer was in the country.

Others suggested the man should be reported to police or banned from entering the country, with several voicing frustration over the rise of disrespectful foreign influencers in Southeast Asia.

Some discussions also pointed to a broader problem with content creators seeking attention through controversial or offensive behaviour abroad.

As of now, Thai authorities have not addressed the videos or the individual involved, reported Khaosod.

In similar news, Wat Pha Lat, a historic temple in northern Thailand, issued a strict ultimatum to visitors. The administration warns that it may permanently close its gates to the public if tourists continue treating the sacred grounds as a gymnasium or recreational park.

Foreign influencer under fire after insulting police in Pattaya

