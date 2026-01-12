Italian man slammed for insulting Thai taxi driver comparing him to dog

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: January 12, 2026, 4:42 PM
239 2 minutes read
Italian man slammed for insulting Thai taxi driver comparing him to dog | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ Giuseppe Taddeo

Key insights from the news

  • An Italian man faced backlash for posting a video insulting a Thai taxi driver eating from a plastic bag, comparing him to a dog, which sparked outrage among Thai and international netizens.
  • The incident occurred at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok, where the driver was filmed unaware of the derogatory remarks made by the Italian tourist, who claimed he had the right to speak since he was a paying customer.
  • Critics highlighted that eating from plastic bags is a common practice in Thailand and urged respect for local customs, while some warned that sharing videos without consent could breach Thailand's Personal Data Protection Act.
  • Despite the criticism, the Italian man remained defiant, challenging netizens to confront him in person and continued to post negative comments about Thailand on social media.

Thai and international netizens condemned an Italian man after he posted a video insulting a Thai taxi driver for eating from a plastic bag, allegedly comparing the driver to a dog.

The Italian tourist shared the video on his Facebook account yesterday, Saturday, January 11, along with a caption written in Italian. The caption was later translated as, “Enjoy travelling in Thailand. His lunch goes viral. Let’s see why.”

The video showed a Thai taxi driver sitting on the boot of his green-and-yellow taxi while eating food from a plastic bag using a plastic spoon. The vehicle was parked at the free zone area of Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok.

In the footage, the Italian man could be heard speaking in Italian while filming the driver, who appeared unaware of what the foreign man was speaking.

According to Thai media reports, the Italian man said in the video, “Look at our taxi driver. He is having lunch. He eats from a plastic bag like a dog. He is exactly the same as a dog. I love dogs, but this kind of people is disgusting. Is it true, Bobby?” referring to his dog.

Italian tourist insults Thai taxi driver
Photo via Facebook/ Giuseppe Taddeo

The video quickly went viral among both Thai and Italian social media users. Many criticised the man for insulting a local who was simply eating his meal during a break.

One netizen commented that the man should show respect to locals who welcome and serve tourists. The Italian man replied that no one welcomed or took care of him, insisting that he travelled using his own money and therefore had the right to speak.

Related Articles

Thai netizens flooded the comment section in both Thai and Italian, condemning the man for what they described as rude and discriminatory behaviour. Some pointed out that eating from plastic bags is common in Thailand and reflects local lifestyles rather than poor manners.

Suvarnabhumi Airport Bangkok
Photo via Facebook/ Giuseppe Taddeo

Others warned that recording and sharing videos of others without consent could violate Thailand’s Personal Data Protection Act (PDPA). Some commenters said they would report the video to immigration authorities.

The Italian man ignored the criticism and challenged netizens by posting the location of his hotel in Bangkok in the comment section, daring people to confront him in person.

As of the latest update, the video had accumulated more than 670,000 views, nearly 900 reactions, and over 1,100 comments. It has since been reposted by several Thai news outlets.

Aside from this video, the Italian man posted several others complaining about Thailand. In one of them, he filmed a street food cart and said in the caption that it was dirty.

Thaiger QUIZ
Thai Taxi Driver Insult Incident Quiz
Answer the quiz. Tap Next to go to the next question.
1/10
  1. 1. What nationality is the man who posted the insulting video?
  2. 2. What did the Italian man compare the taxi driver to in his video?
  3. 3. Where was the taxi driver sitting while eating?
  4. 4. What did the Italian man say about the taxi driver eating from a plastic bag?
  5. 5. How did Thai netizens react to the Italian man's video?
  6. 6. What law did some commenters mention regarding the video?
  7. 7. What did the Italian man dare netizens to do in his comments?
  8. 8. How many views did the video accumulate as of the latest update?
  9. 9. What did the Italian man post about aside from the video of the taxi driver?
  10. 10. What did one netizen advise regarding respect for locals?

Latest Thailand News
American paraglider crash into power pole on Koh Lan | Thaiger Thailand News

American paraglider crash into power pole on Koh Lan

3 minutes ago
Thai flag flies high in Antarctic skydiving record | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai flag flies high in Antarctic skydiving record

19 minutes ago
Chiang Rai noodle shop owner Aunt Pan killed in domestic incident | Thaiger Thailand News

Chiang Rai noodle shop owner Aunt Pan killed in domestic incident

36 minutes ago
Foreign man exposes himself to Thai woman in Phuket car park | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign man exposes himself to Thai woman in Phuket car park

38 minutes ago
Thailand’s THEOS-2A satellite launch fails after rocket malfunction in India | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand’s THEOS-2A satellite launch fails after rocket malfunction in India

1 hour ago
Italian man slammed for insulting Thai taxi driver comparing him to dog | Thaiger Thailand News

Italian man slammed for insulting Thai taxi driver comparing him to dog

1 hour ago
Uzbek man detained after alleged assault on teenage girl in Phuket | Thaiger Thailand News

Uzbek man detained after alleged assault on teenage girl in Phuket

1 hour ago
Israeli nationals arrested in Koh Pha Ngan drug bust | Thaiger Thailand News

Israeli nationals arrested in Koh Pha Ngan drug bust

2 hours ago
British man arrested for traffic island stunt, indecency, and Yaba use | Thaiger Phuket News

British man arrested for traffic island stunt, indecency, and Yaba use

2 hours ago
Three power poles down after pickup veers off road in Pattaya | Thaiger Thailand News

Three power poles down after pickup veers off road in Pattaya

3 hours ago
Thai police strangled in Bangkok traffic dispute, suspect still at large | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai police strangled in Bangkok traffic dispute, suspect still at large

3 hours ago
Filipina slams English skill in Thailand, Thai teacher responds | Thaiger Thailand News

Filipina slams English skill in Thailand, Thai teacher responds

4 hours ago
Thai man and 9 foreigners arrested during Chon Buri gambling den raid | Thaiger Crime News

Thai man and 9 foreigners arrested during Chon Buri gambling den raid

4 hours ago
Orange cat&#8217;s meows lead to bridge pillar rescue in Samut Prakan | Thaiger Thailand News

Orange cat’s meows lead to bridge pillar rescue in Samut Prakan

5 hours ago
Drug suspect escapes after police officer grants ‘farewell’ release | Thaiger Crime News

Drug suspect escapes after police officer grants ‘farewell’ release

6 hours ago
Narathiwat imposes curfew after attacks at 11 petrol stations in Deep South | Thaiger Thailand News

Narathiwat imposes curfew after attacks at 11 petrol stations in Deep South

7 hours ago
Thailand Privilege Card awards Friends of Thailand memberships to three international Muay Thai Fighters | Thaiger Travel

Thailand Privilege Card awards Friends of Thailand memberships to three international Muay Thai Fighters

7 hours ago
Chinese real estate agent robbed at scissor-point in Pattaya | Thaiger Thailand News

Chinese real estate agent robbed at scissor-point in Pattaya

7 hours ago
Lost British cyclist safely rescued from Chiang Mai forest | Thaiger Thailand News

Lost British cyclist safely rescued from Chiang Mai forest

7 hours ago
Buffalo bolts from slaughterhouse into Chiang Mai snooker shop | Thaiger Thailand News

Buffalo bolts from slaughterhouse into Chiang Mai snooker shop

8 hours ago
Russian teen killed after speedboat hits fishing boat in Krabi | Thaiger Thailand News

Russian teen killed after speedboat hits fishing boat in Krabi

8 hours ago
British-Australian man found dead on yacht off Phuket coast | Thaiger Thailand News

British-Australian man found dead on yacht off Phuket coast

8 hours ago
Mobile grocery scandal: woman arrested in 300 baht fraud case | Thaiger Thailand News

Mobile grocery scandal: woman arrested in 300 baht fraud case

1 day ago
Pheu Thai aims to transform Chiang Mai into inclusive growth model city | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Pheu Thai aims to transform Chiang Mai into inclusive growth model city

1 day ago
Concerns raised over election accessibility for disabled voters in Thailand | Thaiger Thailand News

Concerns raised over election accessibility for disabled voters in Thailand

1 day ago
Bangkok NewsCrime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: January 12, 2026, 4:42 PM
239 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.