Outrage over illegal sex products and cigarettes sold in Pattaya

Tourists and locals are demanding a crackdown from authorities after spotting vendors blatantly selling sex pills, sex toys, and contraband cigarettes in plain sight along Pattaya beach road yesterday, January 15.

The complaints highlight the sale of illegal items in crowded tourist areas across Pattaya. Several vendors were spotted parking motorcycles along the beachfront and displaying their goods in full view, drawing the attention of both Thai and foreign tourists.

Khaosod reported that in some areas, vendors had even rented spaces in front of shops to set up what appeared to be fully stocked stalls. The products included various brands of illegal cigarettes, sex pills, and sex toys, displayed without any apparent concern for the law.

Further inspections revealed that this activity was not limited to the beach road area. Similar scenes were observed in Soi Buakhao, Pattaya Sai Song Road, and other key tourist gathering spots.

In many cases, vendors were seen selling directly from the backs of vehicles or makeshift setups near popular pedestrian zones.

Tourists and locals have expressed concern that the visible presence of these illegal products may tarnish Pattaya’s image as a top tourist destination and pose health risks to unsuspecting buyers. Many are calling for firm action from the relevant authorities to restore order and uphold the city’s reputation.

Complainants are also urging officials to increase on-ground monitoring and enforce existing laws more strictly, to prevent repeat offences and maintain a safe, orderly environment for both visitors and residents.

Elsewhere in Pattaya, a British man and a Thai woman were arrested in an illegal online sex toy and poppers operation. The arrest followed weeks of public complaints over flashy stickers plastered on utility poles and public spaces, promoting a site called “PATTAYA POPPERS.” The ads pushed everything from sex toys and performance pills to condoms, stimulants, and even narcotics.