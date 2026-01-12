Filipina slams English skill in Thailand, Thai teacher responds

Chattarin Siradakul
Published: January 12, 2026, 2:16 PM
422 1 minute read
Photo via Facebook: Crispy Froid

Key insights from the news

  • A Filipina tourist criticized the English comprehension in Thailand, expressing frustration that her English skills were not understood by locals, including Grab drivers.
  • In response, Thai English teacher Crispy Froid emphasized the importance of cultural respect over language fluency, acknowledging the tourist's good English while advocating for mutual understanding.
  • Crispy Froid highlighted that travelers represent their countries and should communicate respectfully about their experiences, suggesting that respect enhances travel experiences.
  • The incident sparked discussions about English proficiency expectations in non-English speaking countries, with Thailand noted for its low English proficiency levels according to the 2025 EF English Proficiency Index.

 

 

A Thai English teacher responded yesterday, January 11, to a Filipina tourist’s rant about English not being understood in Thailand, saying respect and cultural understanding matter more than language fluency.

The tourist posted a blunt complaint saying…

“I’m Filipina. Of course my English is good but when I arrive in Thailand it’s f***ing useless. Even if I speak good English nobody can understand me. Especially the Grab driver and the local people here. They need translator what the f***.”

The post quickly went viral and caught the attention of Thai influencer Crispy Froid, known for teaching English on social media. She responded yesterday with a video post, addressing the language barrier and calling for greater cultural sensitivity.

“As a Thai person, I understand how frustrating language barriers can be, and your English is clearly very good; that’s something to be proud of,” she stated.

She continued by reminding travellers that “when we travel, we become representatives of our countries. The way we speak about others reflects not just on us, but on where we come from.”

She emphasised that while speaking English is helpful, “mutual respect matters more than perfect language skills. No matter where we travel, respecting the people and their culture makes the experience truly meaningful.”

“Thailand is a warm and welcoming country,” she added. “With mutual respect, you’ll discover the true beauty of this place and the hearts of its people.”

She ended the post by wishing the tourist better experiences in the future, stating, “I hope your future travels are smoother and filled with positive connections. Thank you.”

While the tourist has not responded publicly, Crispy Froid’s post has reignited conversation online about expectations of English usage when travelling, especially in countries where English is not the main language.

In similar news, Thailand has recorded one of the lowest levels of English proficiency in Asia, according to the 2025 EF English Proficiency Index, which shows a continued global stagnation in English skills since 2020.

Thaiger QUIZ
Understanding Language and Culture in Thailand
Answer the quiz. Tap Next to go to the next question.
1/10
  1. 1. What was the main complaint of the Filipina tourist regarding her experience in Thailand?
  2. 2. Who responded to the tourist's complaint on social media?
  3. 3. What did Crispy Froid emphasize as more important than language skills?
  4. 4. What did Crispy Froid say about travelers?
  5. 5. What did Crispy Froid wish for the tourist at the end of her post?
  6. 6. What is one reason given for the language barrier in Thailand?
  7. 7. What societal aspect did Crispy Froid highlight in her response?
  8. 8. What medium did Crispy Froid use to address the tourist's complaint?
  9. 9. What was the tourist's nationality?
  10. 10. How did the tourist's complaint affect online conversation?

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.