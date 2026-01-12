Filipina slams English skill in Thailand, Thai teacher responds

Key insights from the news Copy A Filipina tourist criticized the English comprehension in Thailand, expressing frustration that her English skills were not understood by locals, including Grab drivers.

In response, Thai English teacher Crispy Froid emphasized the importance of cultural respect over language fluency, acknowledging the tourist's good English while advocating for mutual understanding.

Crispy Froid highlighted that travelers represent their countries and should communicate respectfully about their experiences, suggesting that respect enhances travel experiences.

The incident sparked discussions about English proficiency expectations in non-English speaking countries, with Thailand noted for its low English proficiency levels according to the 2025 EF English Proficiency Index.

A Thai English teacher responded yesterday, January 11, to a Filipina tourist’s rant about English not being understood in Thailand, saying respect and cultural understanding matter more than language fluency.

The tourist posted a blunt complaint saying…

“I’m Filipina. Of course my English is good but when I arrive in Thailand it’s f***ing useless. Even if I speak good English nobody can understand me. Especially the Grab driver and the local people here. They need translator what the f***.”

The post quickly went viral and caught the attention of Thai influencer Crispy Froid, known for teaching English on social media. She responded yesterday with a video post, addressing the language barrier and calling for greater cultural sensitivity.

“As a Thai person, I understand how frustrating language barriers can be, and your English is clearly very good; that’s something to be proud of,” she stated.

She continued by reminding travellers that “when we travel, we become representatives of our countries. The way we speak about others reflects not just on us, but on where we come from.”

She emphasised that while speaking English is helpful, “mutual respect matters more than perfect language skills. No matter where we travel, respecting the people and their culture makes the experience truly meaningful.”

“Thailand is a warm and welcoming country,” she added. “With mutual respect, you’ll discover the true beauty of this place and the hearts of its people.”

She ended the post by wishing the tourist better experiences in the future, stating, “I hope your future travels are smoother and filled with positive connections. Thank you.”

While the tourist has not responded publicly, Crispy Froid’s post has reignited conversation online about expectations of English usage when travelling, especially in countries where English is not the main language.

In similar news, Thailand has recorded one of the lowest levels of English proficiency in Asia, according to the 2025 EF English Proficiency Index, which shows a continued global stagnation in English skills since 2020.