Tourist in Koh Samui removes ice from drink, fears its ‘unsafe to consume’

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: February 9, 2026, 2:52 PM
703 1 minute read
Tourist in Koh Samui removes ice from drink, fears its ‘unsafe to consume’ | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from TikTok @2brunesenasie

A foreign tourist’s attempt to avoid ice in her drink on Koh Samui has stirred strong reactions online, after she posted a video showing herself removing ice cubes from a glass with her bare hand at a local restaurant.

The video, posted on TikTok by user @2brunesenasie, shows a woman reaching into her drink, scooping out the ice and discarding it.

It also has an on-screen text, in French, saying “Dis-moi que tu es en Thailande, sans me dire que t’es en Thailande,” which translates to “Tell me you’re in Thailand, without telling me you’re in Thailand.”

She later explained in the comments that she and her companion were worried the ice could be unsafe to consume.

@2brunesenasie #turista #bangkok #faitespercer #foryour #pourtoi ♬ original sound – SPAM LIKE = BLOCK

The video attracted reactions from both Thai and foreign social media users. Many questioned why the tourist did not simply request a drink without ice.

Some commenters said placing a hand inside the glass could be less hygienic than the ice itself. “Just say ‘no ice’ next time,” one comment read, while another remarked, “The ice is probably cleaner than your hand.”

Related Articles

In a comment reply, the tourist said that she will order her drink without ice the next time, a move that appeared to defuse much of the criticism.

In similar news, Phuket town residents may soon enjoy safe, drinkable tap water as city officials push forward with a major water quality upgrade.

At a public event held at the Phuket City Municipality’s Waterworks Division, Mayor Saroj Angkanapilas assured residents that progress is being made in providing clean, potable water across the town.

Deputy Mayor Suphot La-ongphet presented the latest water quality test results conducted by Southern Thai Consulting Co Ltd. The tests confirmed that the water meets the Department of Health’s safety standards.

Latest Thailand News
Calls for action after foreign motorcyclist confronts Phuket schoolgirl | Thaiger Phuket News

Calls for action after foreign motorcyclist confronts Phuket schoolgirl

2 hours ago
Engineering expert weigh in on Samut Prakan dome collapse | Thaiger Thailand News

Engineering expert weigh in on Samut Prakan dome collapse

3 hours ago
Married woman faces death threats from controlling online date partner | Thaiger Thailand News

Married woman faces death threats from controlling online date partner

3 hours ago
Foreign woman in bikini found dead in sea off Jomtien Beach | Thaiger Thailand News

Foreign woman in bikini found dead in sea off Jomtien Beach

4 hours ago
Buriram border residents urge new PM to act on Cambodian tensions | Thaiger Thailand News

Buriram border residents urge new PM to act on Cambodian tensions

4 hours ago
Chinese man critically injured after mysterious fall from Chon Buri hotel | Thaiger Thailand News

Chinese man critically injured after mysterious fall from Chon Buri hotel

4 hours ago
Tourist in Koh Samui removes ice from drink, fears its &#8216;unsafe to consume&#8217; | Thaiger Thailand News

Tourist in Koh Samui removes ice from drink, fears its ‘unsafe to consume’

5 hours ago
Thai taxi rider exposes Russian man for defecating on Pattaya traffic island | Thaiger Pattaya News

Thai taxi rider exposes Russian man for defecating on Pattaya traffic island

5 hours ago
Funds raised after British tourist critically injured in Koh Samui motorcycle crash | Thaiger Koh Samui News

Funds raised after British tourist critically injured in Koh Samui motorcycle crash

6 hours ago
Massive dome collapses at MEA training centre in Samut Prakan | Thaiger Thailand News

Massive dome collapses at MEA training centre in Samut Prakan

6 hours ago
Pathum Thani university students protest alleged election vote-count misconduct | Thaiger Thailand Election News

Pathum Thani university students protest alleged election vote-count misconduct

7 hours ago
Colombian man arrested over fatal shooting of Iraqi tourist in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Colombian man arrested over fatal shooting of Iraqi tourist in Phuket

8 hours ago
Nonthaburi teen arrested after stealing bicycle from elderly woman | Thaiger Thailand News

Nonthaburi teen arrested after stealing bicycle from elderly woman

9 hours ago
Ballot-tearing error leaves Nan to faces possible re-election | Thaiger Politics News

Ballot-tearing error leaves Nan to faces possible re-election

9 hours ago
Rayong woman finds husband’s friend half-naked in her bedroom | Thaiger Thailand News

Rayong woman finds husband’s friend half-naked in her bedroom

9 hours ago
Anutin declares unofficial victory as Bhumjaithai leads 2026 General Election | Thaiger Politics News

Anutin declares unofficial victory as Bhumjaithai leads 2026 General Election

10 hours ago
Phrae man returns home for election, finds house ransacked | Thaiger Thailand News

Phrae man returns home for election, finds house ransacked

11 hours ago
Thai politician linked to gambling and money laundering scheme | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai politician linked to gambling and money laundering scheme

1 day ago
Phuket tightens motorcycle rental rules, targets tourist infractions | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket tightens motorcycle rental rules, targets tourist infractions

1 day ago
Thai voters decide on new constitution in general election | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai voters decide on new constitution in general election

1 day ago
Court extension sought after elephant&#8217;s death during relocation | Thaiger Thailand News

Court extension sought after elephant’s death during relocation

1 day ago
Thailand enforces border claim with containers near Cambodian border | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand enforces border claim with containers near Cambodian border

1 day ago
Indian tourists rescued from Pattaya condo in 6m rupee ransom plot | Thaiger Pattaya News

Indian tourists rescued from Pattaya condo in 6m rupee ransom plot

1 day ago
Heightened vigilance in Narathiwat after anti-government banners found | Thaiger Thailand News

Heightened vigilance in Narathiwat after anti-government banners found

1 day ago
Crane collapse in Bangkok injures two Myanmar workers near Asok mall | Thaiger Thailand News

Crane collapse in Bangkok injures two Myanmar workers near Asok mall

1 day ago
Thailand NewsTourism News
Tags
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: February 9, 2026, 2:52 PM
703 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.