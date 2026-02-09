Tourist in Koh Samui removes ice from drink, fears its ‘unsafe to consume’

A foreign tourist’s attempt to avoid ice in her drink on Koh Samui has stirred strong reactions online, after she posted a video showing herself removing ice cubes from a glass with her bare hand at a local restaurant.

The video, posted on TikTok by user @2brunesenasie, shows a woman reaching into her drink, scooping out the ice and discarding it.

It also has an on-screen text, in French, saying “Dis-moi que tu es en Thailande, sans me dire que t’es en Thailande,” which translates to “Tell me you’re in Thailand, without telling me you’re in Thailand.”

She later explained in the comments that she and her companion were worried the ice could be unsafe to consume.

The video attracted reactions from both Thai and foreign social media users. Many questioned why the tourist did not simply request a drink without ice.

Some commenters said placing a hand inside the glass could be less hygienic than the ice itself. “Just say ‘no ice’ next time,” one comment read, while another remarked, “The ice is probably cleaner than your hand.”

In a comment reply, the tourist said that she will order her drink without ice the next time, a move that appeared to defuse much of the criticism.

In similar news, Phuket town residents may soon enjoy safe, drinkable tap water as city officials push forward with a major water quality upgrade.

At a public event held at the Phuket City Municipality’s Waterworks Division, Mayor Saroj Angkanapilas assured residents that progress is being made in providing clean, potable water across the town.

Deputy Mayor Suphot La-ongphet presented the latest water quality test results conducted by Southern Thai Consulting Co Ltd. The tests confirmed that the water meets the Department of Health’s safety standards.