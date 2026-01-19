‘Naturist’ resort in Thailand bans outdoor sex and photos, says guest

A Facebook user has drawn attention to a naturist resort in Thailand after sharing a personal review that included photos and a short video.

The resort follows naturist principles, requiring guests to remain unclothed at all times when participating in activities such as swimming, sunbathing, walking, or using shared spaces. Wearing clothes is not permitted within the premises.

According to the review, the resort enforces two main rules to maintain guest privacy and safety. Guests are not allowed to take photos or videos of others without permission. Photography is permitted only inside private rooms or in empty areas. Violations result in immediate removal. Sexual activity in public areas is also strictly prohibited.

Common etiquette includes using towels when sitting on shared furniture, avoiding intrusive staring, and maintaining clear boundaries.

The reviewer added that guests who feel uncomfortable or believe they are being watched can report their concerns to staff. The resort promotes a body positivity approach, encouraging self-acceptance and reducing appearance-based judgments.

The reviewer described the experience as one that removes beauty standards and fosters equal treatment.

The property is enclosed and not visible from the outside. Most guests are reportedly foreign tourists, while Thai staff manage the resort. The post gained significant attention online, largely due to the general lack of awareness about the existence of nudist resorts in Thailand.

In Thailand, the legality of public nudity is outlined under Section 388 of the Criminal Code, which prohibits indecent exposure in public and carries a fine of up to 5,000 baht.

However, private spaces that are fully enclosed and accessible only to registered guests are generally considered lawful under the concept of a “private place.” In such settings, nudity among consenting individuals does not constitute a criminal offence.

Distributing nude photos or videos online may violate Thailand’s Computer Crime Act or criminal laws related to pornography. These offences carry heavier penalties, including imprisonment or fines. Additionally, if outsiders can view activities inside the resort, the space may be considered public under the law.