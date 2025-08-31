Driver found dead in parked car at Pathum Thani petrol station

A security guard at a petrol station in Pathum Thani discovered a driver mysteriously deceased inside a stationary Toyota Fortuner, prompting an urgent call to police for investigation. The vehicle had been parked since the evening without moving.

At 2.30am today, August 31, Police Lieutenant Rapeepong Boonphuaphan, an investigator from Pratunam Chulalongkorn Police Station, received a report of a death inside a car at a petrol station on Rangsit-Prayoonsak Road, Khlong 1, Prachathipat subdistrict, Thanyaburi district, Pathum Thani province.

He, along with Poh Teck Tung Foundation personnel, arrived at the scene located near the petrol station’s restroom. There, they found a Toyota Fortuner with a Bangkok registration plate parked.

In the driver’s seat lay the body of 41 year old Suwan. The belongings found included a wallet containing a driver’s licence and some cash, two mobile phones, and an electronic cigarette.

Security guard Supakit, 51, recounted that he had noticed the car parked since the beginning of his evening shift. Initially, he thought nothing of it, but grew suspicious when it remained in the same spot at nearly 2am.

Supakit approached the vehicle, noticed a person lying inside, and knocked on the window, but received no response. He then contacted the Rangsit Municipality’s rescue team, who confirmed the driver was deceased.

Pol. Lt. Rapeepong documented the scene and informed the deceased’s relatives. The body was sent to Thammasat University Hospital for further investigation to determine the cause of death, reported KhaoSod.

